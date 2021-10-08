Corcoran Police reported a driving after revocation arrest Oct. 2 at 6:03 a.m. at 20XXX block of County Road 50. Arrested was a 25-year-old of Rockford.

The department reported a property damage accident Sept. 28 at 12:08 p.m. in the area of County Road 116 and Larkin Road. Vehicle #1 was traveling northbound on County Road 116. Vehicle #2 was traveling northbound on County Rd. 116 in front of vehicle #1. Vehicle #2 was in the left lane with their left turn signal activated. Vehicle #1 went into the right lane to pass when vehicle #2 changed directions to turn right instead without signaling causing vehicle #1 to strike vehicle #2 on the passenger side. No injuries reported.

The department reported a property damage accident Oct. 1 at 12:36 p.m. in the area of Highway 55 & County Road 19. Drivers of vehicles #2 and #3 were at a stoplight on westbound Highway 55. Driver of vehicle #1 accelerated into the rear of vehicle #2 which caused vehicle #3 to be struck by vehicle #2. Vehicle #3 sustained no damages and left the scene prior to officers’ arrival. Possible minor injuries reported.

