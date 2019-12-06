Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.

Arrests

Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest Saturday, Nov. 30 at 10:27 p.m. at the intersection of County Rd. 116 and County Rd. 10. Arrested was a 34-year-old male, of Buffalo for driving after revocation of driver’s license.

Property damage

The department reported a property damage crash Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 8:39 a.m. in the 100XX block of County Rd. 101. Reported property damage crash.

The department reported a property damage crash Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 10:21 p.m. at the intersection of County Rd. 116 and Dassel Ln. Vehicle #1 was traveling southbound on County Rd. 116 north of Dassel Ln. Vehicle #2 was traveling northbound on County Rd. 116. Driver of vehicle #1 stated that there was a slow moving vehicle in front of them, and was unable to slow down in time, so they passed the vehicle. While passing, they tried to swerve to avoid vehicle #2, but struck the vehicle in the rear and broke the axle off. No injuries reported.

Theft

Theft of package was reported Sunday, Dec. 1 at 10:45 a.m. in the 192XX block of Bridle Path. Package was stolen from front step during the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Theft of signal generator was reported Monday, Nov. 25 at 9:16 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. Signal generator with reported loss of $500.00.

Medicals

The department responded to a medical emergency Friday, Nov. 29 at 8:26 p.m. in the 94XX block of County Rd. 101. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Friday, Nov. 29 at 2:27 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 8:40 a.m. in the 98XX block of Sundance Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Monday, Nov. 25 at 4:40 p.m. in the 193XX block of Sorrel Ct. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

Miscellaneous

The department responded to a report of suspicious activity Thursday, Nov. 28 at 9:53 p.m. in the 62XX block of Hackamore Cir. People hanging out by cars in area. No issues.

