The department reported a property damage incident Nov. 29 at 3:21 p.m. in the area of 62XX block of Hackamore Circle. Officer responded to a report of vandalism to a residential mailbox. Unknown suspects at this time.
Theft of Bobcat skid loader was reported Dec. 1 at 10:10 a.m. in the 19XXX block of 72nd Ave. Officer responded to a report of a stolen Bobcat skid loader from a job site. Skid loader has been registered stolen. No suspects at this time.
The department responded to a report of a missing person on Dec. 1 at 1:43 p.m. in the area of County Road 116 and County Road 117. Reporting party advised their family member left the residence to walk the dog and had not returned after 3 hours. Corcoran police and neighboring agencies searched area and were able to locate missing person safely.
The department reported a property damage accident Dec. 1 at 6:33 a.m. in the area of 22XXX block of Oakdale Drive. Vehicle was traveling westbound on Oakdale Drive when they struck a dog that walked into the roadway.
The department reported a property damage accident Dec. 2 at 1:05 p.m. in the area of Trail Haven Road and County Road 10. Vehicle #2 was traveling eastbound on County Road 10 when they were struck by vehicle #1 who was traveling southbound on Trail Haven Road and failed to yield at the intersection.
The department reported a property damage accident Dec. 3 at 7:46 p.m. in the area of 65XX block of Olde Settlers Road. Vehicle was traveling northbound on Old Settlers Road when they lost control and left the roadway and hit a mailbox, trees and a fence.
