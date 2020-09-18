Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.
Arrests
Corcoran Police reported a warrant arrest Sept. 3 at 2:34 p.m. at 78XX Maple Hill Road. Arrested was a 31-year-old, of Clearwater for an outstanding felony warrant for Ramsey County.
Theft
Theft of sign was reported Sept. 2 at 7:28 a.m. in the 94XX block of Cain Road. The reporting party stated sometime overnight someone stole their Trump campaign sign from their yard.
Theft of flag was reported Sept. 2 at 8:42 a.m. in the 91XX block of Brandywine Road. The reporting party stated a couple of people stole their Trump flag from their yard. They had video of the theft. Officers were able to determine two juvenile females and an adult female had admitted to taking the flag. They stated they would return the flag to the owner.
Theft of sign was reported Sept. 2 at 9:10 a.m. in the 95XX block of Cain Road. The reporting party stated sometime overnight an unknown suspect(s) took a Trump campaign sign from their front yard.
Theft of funds was reported Sept. 4 at 11:59 a.m. in the 199XX block of 75th Ave. N. The reporting party stated someone had attempted to file fraudulent unemployment insurance claim against their business.
Theft of vehicle was reported Sept. 5 at 8:29 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. The reporting party stated they loaned their vehicle to an acquaintance and that person is refusing to return the vehicle. The case is under investigation.
Theft of vehicle was reported Sept. 5 at 12:33 p.m. in the 193XX block of Mystique Drive. Medina PD had located an abandoned vehicle in their city, and it registers to a resident of Corcoran. Officers made contact with the registered owner and they discovered the vehicle missing. It was determined that a friend of the registered owner had used the vehicle.
Medicals
The department responded to a medical emergency Aug. 31 at 7:59 a.m. in the 64XX block of Pioneer Trail. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Aug. 31 at 1:43 p.m. in the 195XX block of Country Circle E. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Sept. 1 at 4:28 a.m. in the 189XX block of 97th Place N. The officers assisted Maple Grove PD with this call while they were tied up. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Sept. 2 at 4:34 a.m. in the 93XX block of Bechtold Road. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Sept. 6 at 10:17 a.m. in the 209XX block of Sunny Hill Lane. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
Miscellaneous
The department responded to a report of a runaway Aug. 31 at 11:02 a.m. in the 93XX block of Bechtold Road. The reporting party stated their 16-year-old foster son was last seen at noon on Aug. 30. The juvenile male was entered as a runaway.
The department responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle Aug. 31 at 1:48 a.m. in the 226XX block of County Road 30. The reporting party stated there was an Xfinity van sitting in front of their neighbor’s house and no one was getting out of the vehicle. They felt it is strange. Officers arrived in the area and the van was gone.
The department responded to a report of a juvenile problem Sept. 1 at 3:42 p.m. in the 93XX block of Bechtold Road. The reporting party stated their 16-year-old foster son had broken out a window between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. because the door was locked, and he wanted to get in the house. The son was not at the house when officers were there.
The department responded to a report of a suspicious act Sept. 1 at 6:36 p.m. in the 88XX block of Trail Haven Road. The reporting party stated a male, approximately in his 60’s with grey hair and beard, approached them asking to seal coat driveways. The officer was unable to locate the person of interest.
The department responded to a report of a civil matter Sept. 2 at 8:26 p.m. in the 214XX block of Horseshoe Trail. The reporting party stated they have a 12-foot utility trailer at their ex-girlfriend’s place. The ex advised that the reporting party could have the trailer if they paid off the credit card bills. Officer advised the reporting party.
The department responded to a report of a domestic Sept. 3 at 1:45 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. The reporting party stated the female party assaulted them last night and today was making threats. The female fled before officers arrived and was not located. Reporting party wants female to get help.
The department responded to a report of customer trouble Sept. 3 at 11:06 p.m. in the 97XX block of County Road 101. The reporting party stated the male in the business was asking weird questions and acting strange. The party left in a cab after he was verbally trespassed from the business.
The department responded to a report of a suspicious act Sept. 5 at 10:04 p.m. in the 101XX block of Elm Lane. The officers were on routine patrol and observed a vehicle occupied by two people parked near new construction with dumpsters. The trunk of the vehicle was open and there was large/long cardboard boxes hanging out the back. Officers asked the occupants where they were going and what they were doing with the boxes. Occupants told officers that they were just driving through to look at homes and that they came from a house nearby. Officers advised occupants that they could not dump debris in the construction dumpsters.
The department responded to a report of an attempt to locate Sept. 6 at 12:03 p.m. in the 92XX block of Cain Road. A McCleod County Deputy called requesting information on a resident as they had found the resident’s wallet. The officer contacted the resident and the resident was on their way to retrieve their wallet.
The department responded to a report of a disturbance Sept. 7 at 3:27 a.m. in the area of County Road 30 and Trail Haven Road. The officers arrived at the residence and found two males walking around outside talking. The officers checked on the situation and found that one of the males had threaten suicide. The male’s friends were worried about him. It was determined the male would be given a ride home for his safety. Officers spoke with the male and the advised they were not suicidal. Officers gave the male information on help lines if he felt he needed more help.
