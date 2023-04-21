Tuesday, April 11

- During routine patrol at 1:33 a.m. on County Road 101, south of 89th Ave., a Corcoran Police officer observed a vehicle exit a neighborhood and travel north on County Road 101 at a high rate of speed. Officer pursued vehicle for approximately one mile before terminating their efforts due to the risk of safety to the public.

