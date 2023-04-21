- During routine patrol at 1:33 a.m. on County Road 101, south of 89th Ave., a Corcoran Police officer observed a vehicle exit a neighborhood and travel north on County Road 101 at a high rate of speed. Officer pursued vehicle for approximately one mile before terminating their efforts due to the risk of safety to the public.
- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 9:45 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Arrested was a 20-year-old from Inver Grove Heights, for trespassing.
- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 11:53 p.m. at County Road 30 and Bechtold Road. Arrested was a 32-year-old from Buffalo, for driving after revocation.
Wednesday, April 12
- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 3:33 a.m. in the 97XX block of Garden Lane. Arrested was a 34-year-old from St. Louis Park, for an outstanding Anoka County warrant.
- The department responded to a report of a gas line hit at 10:25 a.m. in the 64XX block of Tamarack Lane. CenterPoint Energy arrived at the scene and capped the gas line. Loretto Fire Department also assisted at the scene.
- The department responded to a report of a grass fire at 2:47 p.m. in the 22XXX block of Oakdale Drive. Homeowners informed officer that a company did a controlled burn the week prior and it appeared to be extinguished when the work was complete. The burn location likely reignited due to dry conditions and high winds. The company that did the original burn arrived and were given control of the scene to extinguish the remaining fire.
Monday, April 17
- The department reported a property damage accident at 7:21 a.m. in the area of the 23XXX block of County Road 10. Driver was traveling eastbound on County Road 10. Heavy drifting from recent snowfall was covering the roadway. Driver hit the large drift and left the roadway into the ditch on the south side of the road and went through a fence on private property.
