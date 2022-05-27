Wednesday, May 11

- Reported a DAC arrest at 12:34 a.m. at the 74XX block of Maple Hill Road. Arrested was a 21-year-old of Corcoran for driving after cancellation.

- During a TZD event, Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest at 1:28 a.m. at Highway 55 and Town Hall Dr. Arrested was a 42-year-old of Maple Grove for driving after revocation.

Saturday, May 14

- Reported a DAR arrest at 7:08 p.m. at the 19XXX block of County Road 10. Arrested was a 48-year-old of Hastings for driving after revocation.

-Theft of a vehicle was reported at 10:24 a.m. in the 23XXX block of Highway 55. Officer responded to a report of a stolen silver 2012 Cheverolet Express van from a dealership. Reporting party stated the vehicle was stolen possibly overnight on May 13.

Sunday, May 15

- Reported a DAS arrest at 1:56 a.m. at Ridge Drive and County Road 30. Arrested was a 27-year-old, of Bloomington for driving after suspension.

