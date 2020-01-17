Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.
Arrests
Corcoran Police reported a domestic arrest Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8:42 p.m. in the 194XX block of Lupine Ln. Arrested was a 35 year old male, of Corcoran for domestic assault.
Theft
Theft of break machine was reported Thursday, Jan. 9 at 8:51 a.m. in the 72XX block of Fir Ln. N. Tapco brand break machine used for siding was taken from area, along with the accessories inside. Theft had occurred sometime between the previous afternoon and 8 a.m. that morning.
Theft of generator was reported Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 11:46 a.m. in the 76XX block of Commerce St. Bearcat IG2000 generator was reported stolen between September 9, 2019 and the reported time and date.
Theft of ladders were reported Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 9:41 a.m. in the 191XX block of 99th Pl. N. Ladders were reported taken from construction site. Three sixteen foot ladders, three bi-fold ladders, two six foot bi-fold ladders, and a “Little Giant” ladder. Estimated total of $1,500. Ladders were taken between 5 p.m. the previous night and that morning.
Medicals
The department responded to a medical emergency Sunday, Jan. 12 at 4:50 p.m. in the 229XX block of County Rd. 50. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Saturday, Jan. 11 at 5:23 a.m. in the 229XX block of County Rd. 50. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Friday, Jan. 10 at 11:44 p.m. in the 229XX block of County Rd. 50. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Thursday, Jan. 9 at 8:26 p.m. in the 226XX block of County Rd. 10. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10:45 p.m. in the 73XX block of Kalk Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Monday, Jan. 6 at 10:30 p.m. in the 102XX block of Hage Dr. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
Miscellaneous
The department responded to a report of suspicious activity Wednesday, Jan. 8 in the 79XX block of Maple Hill Rd. Vehicle was parked in parking lot and was running all day. Van was turned off upon officer’s arrival, unable to locate current owner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.