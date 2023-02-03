Monday, Jan. 16

- The department reported a personal injury accident at 6:52 p.m. in the area of County Road 30 and Rush Creek Boulevard. Driver was traveling westbound on County Road 30 past Rush Creek Blvd when they lost control of their vehicle. Vehicle went into the ditch and rolled over.

