- The department reported a personal injury accident at 6:52 p.m. in the area of County Road 30 and Rush Creek Boulevard. Driver was traveling westbound on County Road 30 past Rush Creek Blvd when they lost control of their vehicle. Vehicle went into the ditch and rolled over.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
- Police reported an arrest at 11:42 p.m. on Highway 55 and County Road 19. A 28-year-old from Madison, Wisconsin was arrested for driving after revocation.
Thursday. Jan. 19
- The department reported a property damage accident 1:57 p.m. in the area of Meadow Rue Court and Steeple Chase. Vehicle #1 was traveling westbound while vehicle #2 was traveling eastbound on Meadow Rue Court. Due to narrow roads because of recent snowfall, vehicles struck each other while trying to pass.
- The department reported a personal injury accident at 6:14 p.m. in the area of Rolling Hills Road and County Road 50. Driver was traveling eastbound on County Road 50 when they began sliding on the ice and lost control. The vehicle rolled over.
Saturday, Jan. 21
- Police reported an arrest at 10:50 p.m. at County Road 10 and Maple Hill Road. Arrested was a 54-year-old of Minnetonka for driving after revocation.
Sunday, Jan. 22
- Police reported an arrest at 4:12 p.m. at County Road 30 and County Road 19. Arrested was a 30-year-old of Hanover for driving after cancellation.
