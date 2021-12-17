Theft of identity was reported Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. in the 10XXX block of Robert Lane. Reporting party stated they received several notices that applications for credit cards in their name have been received. Bank and credit bureaus notified. No loss reported.
Theft of siding equipment was reported Dec. 8 at 7:51 a.m. in the 71XX block of Fir Lane. Officer responded to a theft report of siding equipment from a construction site. Reporting party stated a cable and lock to secure equipment was cut and four pump jacks, two scaffolding planks and a siding break were taken. Total value of loss approximately $8,300. No suspects at this time.
Theft of keys was reported Dec. 10 at 12:55 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Reporting party state their keys were left in vehicle ignition with doors unlocked. When they returned, keys were missing.
The department responded to a report of possible attempted burglary on Dec. 8 at 10:26 p.m. in the 69XX block of County Road 101. Reporting party stated they heard someone trying to push the door open and also attempting to enter the home using the electronic keypad. Officers searched area but were not able to locate a suspect. No further information at this time.
Corcoran Police reported a DAR and warrant arrest Dec. 11 at 4:42 p.m. at County Road 10 and Maple Hill Road. Arrested 22 year-old of Minneapolis for an outstanding gross misdemeanor warrant with Hennepin County. Driver was also cited for driving after revocation.
The department responded to a report of suspicious activity on Dec. 12 at 1:48 a.m. in the 74XX block of Maple Hill Road. Officer initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle with an obstructed license plate. The passenger was cited for trespassing. The case is under review by the city attorney for possible narcotics charges for the driver.
