Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.
Arrests
Corcoran Police reported a narcotics arrest Sunday, Dec. 29 at 7:08 p.m. at the intersection of Kalk Rd. and County Rd. 50. Arrested was a 38-year-old male, of Loretto for fifth degree controlled substance.
Corcoran Police reported a warrant arrest Friday, Dec. 27 at 2:09 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. Arrested was a 31-year-old male, of Clearwater for a warrant arrest and for fleeing on foot from an officer.
Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of County Rd. 19 and State Hwy 55. Arrested was a 40-year-old male, of Loretto for driving after revocation of driver’s license.
Theft
Theft of trailer was reported Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 7:13 a.m. in the 62XX block of Steeple Chase Ln. Trailer and tools were reported stolen. Large tool box was also broken into with several items taken. Theft occurred between Monday, Dec. 23 at 3:00 p.m. and the reported time.
Medicals
The department responded to a medical emergency Saturday, Dec. 28 at 8:54 a.m. in the 229XX block of County Rd. 50. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Thursday, Dec. 26 at 11:56 p.m. in the 201XX block of Hillside Dr. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Thursday, Dec. 26 at 7:04 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Wednesday, Dec. 25 at 6:54 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
Miscellaneous
The department responded to a report of a verbal domestic Saturday, Dec. 28 at 1:17 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. Party was later picked up by a friend and left the residence.
The department responded to a report of suspicious activity Saturday, Dec. 28 at 1:51 a.m. in the 200XX block of Meister Rd. Vehicle was parked on the intersection of Meister and Cain Rd. with parking lights on. No issues.
The department responded to a report of suspicious activity Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 11:13 p.m. in the 191XX block of 99th Pl. Officer noticed van parked in construction area. No one on scene and no issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.