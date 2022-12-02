- The department reported a property damage accident at 7:13 a.m. in the area of County Road 19 and County Road 30. Driver of vehicle #2 was on southbound County Road 19 in the turn lane to go east on County Road 30. Driver of vehicle #1 was southbound County Road 19 approaching the turn lane to go east on County Road 30. Due to road conditions, Driver of vehicle was unable to stop causing a rear-end collision with vehicle #2.
- Reported a property damage incident at 8:22 a.m. in the area of 23XXX block of Strehler Road. Party called to report that their mailbox was hit at approximately 5 a.m. in the morning. Reporting party did not see striking vehicle.
- The department reported a property damage incident at 3:24 p.m. in the area of 62XX block of Hackamore Circle. Reporting party stated shortly after snowplows came through their neighborhood, they found their mailbox along with their neighbor’s mailbox were ripped from the ground.
- The department reported a property damage accident at 5:13 p.m. in the area of 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Driver of vehicle #1 was at stop sign on D Street making a lefthand turn onto Maple Hill Road. Driver of vehicle #2 was traveling northbound on Maple Hill Road approaching D Street to make a right-hand turn. Due to road conditions, driver of vehicle #2 was unable to slow down causing a collision to the driver’s side of vehicle #1.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
- The department reported a property damage incident at 7:35 a.m. in the area of 22XXX block of County Road 50. Party stated their mailbox and garbage can were hit sometime overnight. Reporting party did not see vehicle involved.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
- Attempted identity theft was reported at 1:46 p.m. in the 19XXX block of Jackie Lane. Party contacted Corcoran Police Department to report someone tried to open an account in their name. Company notified of fraudulent activity.
- Police reported a warrant arrest at 9:02 p.m. at 90XX block of County Road 116. Arrested was a 22,-year-old from Hamel for outstanding Hennepin County warrants.
Friday, Nov. 18
- Receipt of a counterfeit bill was reported at 8:29 a.m. in the 75XX block of County Road 116. Party reported receiving a counterfeit $10 bill while processing a deposit. Counterfeit bill sent to the Department of Homeland Security.
Saturday, Nov. 19
- Financial theft was reported at 10:59 a.m. in the 19XXX block of Schutte Farm Road. Party contacted Corcoran Police Department after sending Apple gift cards to a person claiming to be a known friend. Victim contacted the police when they realized it was a scam. Approximate loss of $6,500.
Sunday, Nov. 20
- The department reported a property damage accident at 9:38 a.m. in the area of 83XX block of County Road 116. Driver was traveling northbound on County Road 116 when a deer ran across County Road 116 striking the front right side of the vehicle. Minor damage to vehicle.
Monday, Nov. 21
- Police reported an arrest at 4:24 a.m. at 77XX block of County Road 116. Arrested was a 44-year-old from Plymouth for driving after revocation.
