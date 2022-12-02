Monday, Nov. 14

- The department reported a property damage accident at 7:13 a.m. in the area of County Road 19 and County Road 30. Driver of vehicle #2 was on southbound County Road 19 in the turn lane to go east on County Road 30. Driver of vehicle #1 was southbound County Road 19 approaching the turn lane to go east on County Road 30. Due to road conditions, Driver of vehicle was unable to stop causing a rear-end collision with vehicle #2.

