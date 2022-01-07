The department reported a property damage incident Dec. 27 at 10:24 a.m. in the area of 21XXX block of Larkin Road. Officer responded to a report of a John Deere Gator on fire. Loretto Fire Department responded to scene and extinguished the flames. Cause of fire unknown.
The department reported a property damage incident Dec. 28 at 7:22 a.m. in the area of 23XXX block of Meadow Creek Drive. Officer responded to a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Several agencies responded to help extinguish the fire. No one was in the residence at the time of the fire. Cause of fire is still under investigation.
The department reported a property damage accident Dec. 28 at 4:26 p.m. in the area of 21XXX block of County Road 50. Officer responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch. Driver stated they were traveling westbound on County Road 50 when they came upon a patch of ice on a curve in the road causing them to lose control of the vehicle causing them to go into the ditch and striking a fence.
A gas no-pay was reported Dec. 29 at 10:45 a.m. in the 76XX block of County Road 116. Officer responded to a report of an individual driving away without paying for fuel. Officer made contact with registered owner of the vehicle who was unaware that their credit card did not process the payment. Driver returned to pay for the fuel.
The department reported a property damage accident Jan. 3 at 6:24 p.m. in the area of Willow Drive and Cates Longhorn Road. Driver lost control navigating a curve on Willow Drive causing them to go into a ditch striking a large rock and a tree.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.