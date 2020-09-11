Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.
Personal Injury/Property Damage Accident/Incident
The department reported a property damage accident Monday, Aug. 24, at 3:29 p.m. in the area of 72XX Fir Lane. Vehicle #1 was parked unoccupied on the east side of the street in front of 72XX Fir Lane. Vehicle #2 was backing out of their driveway on the west side of the street. Vehicle #2 backed into the rear passenger side of vehicle #1.
The department reported a property damage accident Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 7:12 a.m. in the area of County Road 50 and Strehler Road. The vehicle had run off the road on County Road 50 just east of Strehler Road. The vehicle was unoccupied, and the driver was not present when the officer arrived on scene.
The department reported a property damage accident Saturday, Aug. 29, at 1:17 p.m. in the area of 197XX block of County Road 30. Vehicle #1 was attempting to pass a slow-moving tractor that was already turning left into a driveway. The passing vehicle went into the ditch to avoid a collision with the tractor.
Medicals
The department responded to a medical emergency Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 4:42 p.m. in the 64XX block of Valley View Road. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Saturday, Aug. 29, at 9:28 p.m. in the 93XX block of Bechtold Road. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Sunday, Aug. 30, at 10:54 a.m. in the 229XX block of County Road 50. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
Miscellaneous
The department responded to a report of a threat Monday, Aug. 24, at 7:28 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. The reporting party stated their juvenile son had been threatened by a neighbor. Officers determined there was a traffic altercation and there was a heated argument when the 4-wheeler and a truck collided.
The department responded to a report of a runaway Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 10:45 p.m. in the 93XX block of Bechtold Road. The reporting party stated their 16-year-old son left the house around 7 a.m. and he has not returned at this time. The juvenile was entered into the system as a runaway. On Thursday, Aug. 27, the juvenile was located by Maple Grove PD.
The department responded to a report of a welfare check Thursday, Aug. 27, at 5:21 p.m. in the 76XX block of Maple Hill Road. The reporting party stated there was a female lying in the grass by the church. The reporting party asked the female if they needed any help and the female told the reporting party that she was praying. She then got up, walked away screaming obscenities. Officers were unable to locate the female.
The department responded to a report of a suspicious act Friday, Aug. 28, at 12:35 a.m. in the 203XX block of County Road 50. There were three vehicles in the city park. The officer talked with the group and advised them of the park’s hours.
The department responded to a report of a suspicious act Saturday, Aug. 29, at 12:04 a.m. in the 203XX block of County Road 50. Officers were on routine patrol when they observed a vehicle parked in the city park’s parking lot after hours. They talked with the parties and advised them of the park hours. Two of the parties stated they were stopped by an Officer in the same park the night before. Officers checked the area and no damage or other unusual activity were found.
The department responded to a report of a suspicious act Sunday, Aug. 30, at 3:16 a.m. in the area of County Road 101 and County Road 10. The Officers were on routine patrol when they observed a female on the side of the road. She appeared to be getting up as if she had been sleeping on the side of the road. The officers spoke with the female to see if she needed any help. The female refused any help and asked for directions to Walmart.
The department responded to a report of a house fire Sunday, Aug. 30, at 5:19 p.m. in the 206XX block of County Road 50. The reporting party stated something in the area is burning, but they were unable to see what was burning. Officers arrived in the area and located a resident illegally burning garbage and household items.
