Monday, Nov. 28

- Theft of credit cards and money was reported at 2:05 p.m. in the 19XXX block of 103rd Ave. Party called Corcoran Police Department to report that cash and their credit cards had been stolen and used to purchase items. Victim unsure where theft occurred as the purse was in victim’s vehicle. Total loss approximately $1,300.

