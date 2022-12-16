- Theft of credit cards and money was reported at 2:05 p.m. in the 19XXX block of 103rd Ave. Party called Corcoran Police Department to report that cash and their credit cards had been stolen and used to purchase items. Victim unsure where theft occurred as the purse was in victim’s vehicle. Total loss approximately $1,300.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
- The department reported a property damage accident at 9:15 p.m. in the area of 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Party called to report a hit and run that occurred while their vehicle was parked on the street. Vehicle #2 was parked, unoccupied, on eastbound D Street. Witness stated vehicle #1 was traveling eastbound on D Street when it struck vehicle #2 and did not stop. Vehicle and driver both located.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
- The department reported a property damage accident at 10:06 a.m. in the area of Old Settlers Road and Horseshoe Trail. Vehicle #1 was traveling eastbound on Old Settlers Road when vehicle #2, a blue SUV, side swiped their vehicle while attempting to pass. Striking vehicle did not stop.
- Financial theft was reported at 11:26 a.m. in the 82XX block of County Road 116. Party came into the Police Department to file a report of a financial scam. Party was contacted by phone by the suspect claiming to work for the government. Suspect made threats to have the victim arrested if money was not wire transferred. Accounts were flagged when fraud was suspected by bank. Total loss approximately $10,000.
Thursday, Dec. 1
- Theft of a license plate was reported at 8:24 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Party contacted department to report their license plate was stolen from their vehicle by a known person. Plate was recovered in Spring Lake Park.
