Tuesday, Sept. 13
- Reported a warrant arrest at 10:22 p.m. at the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Arrested was a 46-year-old from Corcoran for outstanding Hennepin County warrants.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
- Reported a warrant arrest at 10:22 p.m. at the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Arrested was a 46-year-old from Corcoran for outstanding Hennepin County warrants.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
- Reported an arrest at 6:13 AM at the 85XX block of County Road 116. Arrested was a 33-year-old from Corcoran for driving after revocation.
- The department responded to a report of shots heard at 6:05 p.m. in the 21XXX block of Larkin Road. Reporting party stated two males were shooting at pigeons on the power lines from a green SUV. Suspects left area prior to officer arrival.
Friday, Sept. 16
- The department reported a personal injury accident at 10:33 a.m. in the area of County Road 10 and Trail Haven Road. Driver of a dump truck was traveling westbound on County Road 10 when they lost control, leaving the roadway and rolling the dump truck. No other vehicles involved.
Monday, Sept. 19
- The department responded to a report of a stove malfunction at 12:23 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Reporting party stated their stove was getting hot even when shut off. Officer assisted party with pulling the stove out and shutting the gas off. Rogers Fire Department arrived.
- Corcoran Police reported a DAC arrest at 7:11 p.m. at County Road 50 and County Road 19. Arrested was a 47-year-old from Minneapolis for driving after cancellation.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
- Theft of construction materials was reported at 12:36 p.m. in the area of 79th Ave. and Xyloid Lane. Reporting party stated a stack of approximately 30 1/2 sheets of OSB plywood was taken from a construction site. Total loss approximately $664.
Saturday, Sept. 24
- The department reported a property damage accident at 10:30 a.m. in the area of County Road 101 and County Road 30. Driver of vehicle #2 was stopped at the stop light at County Road 101 while traveling eastbound on County Road 30. Diver of vehicle #1 was traveling eastbound on County Road 30 approaching the stoplight at County Road 101. Driver of vehicle #1 was momentarily distracted causing a rear end collision with vehicle #2. Minor damage to both vehicles.
Sunday, Sept. 25
- Reported an arrest at 7:23 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 117 and County Road 19. Arrested was a 40-year-old from McGregor for driving after revocation.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Managing Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.