Police reported a warrant arrest Sept. 13 at 12:38 a.m. at 20XXX block of Hillside Drrive where a 34-year-old was arrested with outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants out of Isanti, Kanabec, Pine and Dakota counties.

Police reported a weapons and drugs arrest Sept. 18 at 3:04 a.m. at the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. A 25-year-old was arrested for felony fifth degree drug possession, gross misdemeanor possession of firearm without a permit and misdemeanor possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Police reported a driving after revocation arrest Sept. 17 at 11:35 p.m. at County Road 19 and County Road 10. Arrested was a 34-year-old of St. Paul.

The department responded to a report of a disturbance Sept. 18 at the 72XX block of County Road 101 during the Buffalo Demo Derby. Staff requested parties be removed from the park. Officers diffused the situation and had one party leave the park.

