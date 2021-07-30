Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.
Accident/Incident
The department reported a property damage accident July 19 in the area of 97XX block of County Road 101. Both vehicles traveling northbound on County Road 101. Road construction caused vehicle #2 to stop abruptly resulting in vehicle #1 to rear end Vehicle #2. No injuries reported.
Thefts
Theft of personal finances was reported July 19 in the 20XXX block of Hidden Ponds Drive. Officer responded to a report of attempted theft and fraudulent vulnerable adult paperwork filing. No loss reported. No further information at this time.
Receipt of a fraudulent was reported July 19 in the 19XXX block of 63rd Ave. N. Officer responded to a report of a fraudulent check. Reporting party received a check for rent in an amount that was more than what was owed. After cashing check, reporting party was charged back amount of fraudulent check by bank. Total loss $3,980.
Theft of lumber was reported July 19 in the 74XX block of Jack Pine Lane. Officer responded to a report of a lumber theft in progress. Upon arriving on scene, officer stopped suspect vehicle. Lumber returned. No loss.
Theft of identity and financial resources was reported July 23 in the 10XXX block of Hage Drive. Reporting party filed a police report for identity theft after wallet was stolen in Minneapolis. Total loss approx. $3,250.
Medicals
The department responded to a medical emergency July 21 in the 65XX block of Bridle Path. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency July 23 in the 20XXX block of County Road 30. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency July 24 in the 19XXX block of Darrell Lane. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
