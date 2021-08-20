Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the department.
DWIs
Corcoran Police reported a DWI arrest Aug. 7, at 3:59 a.m. at the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Arrested was a 40-year-old from Duluth for third degree gross misdemeanor DWI with a .17 BAC.
Corcoran Police reported a DWI arrest Aug. 8, at 1:34 a.m. at Cain Road and County Road 30. Arrested was a 43-year-old from Brooklyn Park for second degree gross misdemeanor DWI with a .16 BAC.
Corcoran Police reported a DWI arrest Aug. 14, at 12:55 a.m. at Highway 55 and Rolling Hills Road. Arrested was a 24-year-old of New Hope for third degree gross misdemeanor DWI with a .23 BAC.
Corcoran Police reported a DWI arrest Aug. 14, at 11:09 p.m. at County Road 10 & County Road 19. Arrested was a 23-year-old of Montrose for second degree gross misdemeanor DWI with a .14 BAC.
Personal Injury/Property Damage Accident/Incident
The department reported a property damage incident Aug. 1, at 6:12 p.m. in the area of 82XX block of County Road 116. Officer responded to damage to lobby security equipment. Suspect found nearby on property and appeared to be intoxicated. Suspect cited for damage to property.
The department reported a property damage accident Aug. 10, at 5:31 p.m. in the area of 62XX block of Old Settlers Road. Reporting party stated a silver pickup truck was witnessed hitting their mailbox and driving off. Possible front passenger side damage to suspect vehicle. No suspects at this time.
The department reported a property damage accident Aug. 12, at 7:13 a.m. in the area of County Road 116 and County Road 10. Vehicles were Southbound on County Road 116 and North of County Road 10. Traffic began to slow abruptly. Vehicle #1 struck vehicle #2. Possible minor injuries.
The department reported a property damage accident Aug. 12, at 3:37 p.m. in the area of County Road 19 and County Road 30. Driver of vehicle #1 was at stop sign facing westbound County Road 30 at County Road 19. Driver of vehicle #2 thought driver vehicle #1 was going to move and struck vehicle #1 in the rear of the vehicle. No injuries reported.
The department reported a property damage accident Aug. 12, at 6:02 p.m. in the area of County Road 30 and County Road 19. Diver of vehicle #1 was stopped facing westbound in turn lane of County Road 30 at County Road 19. Driver of vehicle #2 struck the rear of vehicle #1. No injuries reported.
Theft
Theft of money was reported July 30, at 11:02 a.m. in the 70XX block of Oak Ridge Road. Officer responded to a report of stolen money by employee of the moving company they hired. Reporting party stated cash from a desk and wallet went missing while movers were in their home. Moving company informed of incident. No further information at this time.
Theft of fuel from a gas station was reported Aug. 3, at 3:37 p.m. in the 93XX block of County Road 19. Officer responded to a report of non-payment of $240.65 in fuel. Registered owner of vehicle was contacted. They were unaware they left without paying. Suspect contacted business owner and paid for fuel.
Theft of fuel from a gas station was reported Aug. 4, at 2:01 p.m. in the 76XX block of County Road 116. Officer responded to a report of non-payment of fuel. Officer unable to locate suspect vehicle. Vehicle registration did not match make and model of suspect vehicle. Total loss $42.93.
Theft from vehicles was reported Aug. 9, at 3:45 a.m. in the 19XXX block of 72nd Ave. Officer responded to a report of several unlocked vehicles that were burglarized. Suspect also gained access to a garage with garage opener that was in one of the vehicles. No loss reported. No suspects at this time.
Attempted theft of personal property from unlocked vehicle was reported Aug. 9, at 5:19 p.m. in the 72XX block of Fir Lane. Officer responded to a report of attempted theft from a vehicle. Reporting party stated vehicle was gone through but nothing appeared to be missing. No suspect information at this time.
Theft of an ATM was reported Aug. 10, at 5:25 a.m. in the 97XX block of County Road 101. Officer responded to a theft of an ATM at a business. Suspects broke glass of entryway door to obtain entry. Suspects then carried ATM out through broken door. No suspect information. Total loss approximately $7,320.
Medicals
The department responded to a medical emergency July 28, at 10:33 a.m. in the 19XXX block of Annabelle Lane. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency July 28, at 4:03 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency July 29, at 9:27 a.m. in the 10XXX block of Sundance Road. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Aug. 1, at 3:28 a.m. in the 82XX block of County Road 116. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Aug. 4, at 6:09 p.m. in the 67XX block of Horseshoe Bend Drive. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Aug. 5, at 1:17 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Aug. 6, at 2:03 p.m. in the 96XX block of County Road 101. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Aug. 11, at 8:25 a.m. in the 82XX block of County Road 116. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Aug. 12, at 10:28 a.m. in the 20XXX block of Hackemore. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Aug. 12, at 10:08 p.m. in the area of Winchester Trail and County Road 50. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Aug. 13, at 3:04 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Aug. 13, at 7:51 p.m. in the 19XXX block of Mystique Drive. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Aug. 14, at 7:24 p.m. in the 20XXX block of Hackamore Road. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Aug. 15, at 10:50 p.m. in the 96XX block of Ridge Drive. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
Miscellaneous
Officer responded to a possible stalled vehicle on Aug. 8, at 4:43 p.m. in the 91XX block of County Road 19. While making contact with the driver, officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found. Driver cited for small amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Officer initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle that was swerving within a traffic lane. When making contact with the driver and passenger, officer noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Upon checking the vehicle, officer found drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana. Driver and passenger both cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and small amount of drugs.
The department responded to a report of a suspicious person taking pictures of a building where a bank is located. Suspect left southbound on County Road 116 before officer arrived. No further information at this time.
During a traffic stop, the passenger of the vehicle was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Passenger given citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
