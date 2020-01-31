Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.

DWIs

Corcoran Police reported a DWI arrest Saturday, Jan. 25 at 8:28 p.m. in the 197XX block of County Rd. 10. Arrested was a 38-year-old male, of Corcoran for DWI with a .224 BAC.

Arrests

Corcoran Police reported a burglary arrest Thursday, Jan. 23 at 4:37 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. Arrested was a male from Corcoran for burglary. He had entered another resident’s trailer and used their utilities.

Property damage

The department reported a property damage incident Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 11:29 p.m. in the 222XX block of County Rd. 10. Driver was traveling westbound on County Rd. 10 when they lost control due to icy road conditions. Vehicle struck a power pole. No injuries.

The department reported a property damage crash Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 4:22 p.m. in the 216XX block of County Rd. 50. First vehicle went into the ditch due to poor road conditions. A second and unrelated vehicle also went into the ditch, rear-ending the first vehicle.

Theft

Theft of mail was reported Friday, Jan. 24 at 9:16 a.m. in the 195XX block of Jackie Ln. Theft of mail items occurred between Saturday, Jan. 17 and Sunday, Jan. 18 while reporting party was out of town. Opened mail was found in ditch near a neighbor’s house and returned to the reporting party.

Medicals

The department responded to a medical emergency Sunday, Jan. 26 at 1:36 a.m. in the 192XX block of Bridle Path. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Thursday, Jan. 23 at 3:44 p.m. in the 64XX block of County Rd. 116. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 10:56 p.m. in the 193XX block of Annabelle Ln. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 2:36 p.m. in the 208XX block of 70th Ave N. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

