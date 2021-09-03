Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided.
Incidents
The department reported a property damage incident Aug. 16, at 11:10 a.m. in the area of 23XXX block of County Road 10. Reporting party notified police that the vehicles in their driveway had been keyed. No suspects.
The department reported a property damage incident Aug. 17, at 4:11 p.m. in the area of 22XXX block of Highway 55. Report that padlocks were cut on trailers parked at a business. Nothing reported stolen. Footprints and a small amount of drugs were found at the scene. No suspects.
Theft
Officer assisted Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office with a report of mail theft Aug. 17, at 4:20 a.m. in the 63XX block of Lake Sarah Lane in Greenfield. Officer located suspect and they were arrested for mail theft and probable cause drug possession.
Theft of identity was reported on Aug. 28, at 10:45 a.m. in the 19XXX block of 101st Place. Party stated they received a call from someone claiming to be their grandson requesting money. Victim advised to contact credit bureau. No loss reported at this time.
Theft of a catalytic converter from a recreational vehicle was reported Aug. 28, at 1:36 p.m. in the 23XXX block of Julie Ann Drive. No suspects at this time.
