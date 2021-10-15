Corcoran Police reported a warrant arrest Oct. 10 at 10:03 p.m. at the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Arrested was male, 32, of Corcoran, for outstanding warrants in Hennepin County.
The department reported a property damage accident Oct. 6 at 2:31 p.m. in the area of Highway 55 and County Road 19. Driver of vehicle #2 was traveling westbound on Highway 55. Driver of vehicle #1 was also traveling westbound on Highway 55 directly behind vehicle #2. Vehicle #1 struck the rear end of vehicle #2 when traffic slowed. Minor injuries reported.
Theft of a tire was reported Oct. 4 at 11:55 a.m. in the 19XXX block of 75th Ave. N. Officer responded to a report of a tire taken without payment. Party came to business and requested a replacement for a blown out trailer tire. Party left without paying after work was completed. No suspects at this time.
The department responded to a report of a bar fight and property damage Oct. 8 at 9:57 p.m. in the 97XX block of County Road 101. Party called to report a bar fight that resulted in damage to a business restroom. Incident remains under investigation.
