Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.
Arrests
Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2:54 p.m. at the intersection of County Rd. 19 and County Rd. 117. Arrested was a 31 year old male, of Waite Park for driving after revocation of driver’s license.
Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2:28 p.m. at the intersection of County Rd. 30 and County Rd. 101. Arrested was a 38 year old male, of Brooklyn Park for driving after revocation of driver’s license.
Property damage
The department reported a property damage incident Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6:15 p.m. in the 230XX block of County Rd. 10. Reporting party saw a vehicle hit a mailbox while they were driving westbound on County Rd. 10.
Theft
Theft of mail was reported Thursday, Feb. 6 at 9:12 a.m. in the 201XX block of Auger Ave. Officer responded to the report of mail theft. No suspects at this time.
Medicals
The department responded to a medical emergency Sunday, Feb. 9 at 5:11 p.m. in the 96XX block of Ridge Dr. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Sunday, Feb. 9 at 11:05 a.m. in the 98XX block of Garden Ln. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Saturday, Feb. 8 at 3:08 p.m. in the 76XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Friday, Feb. 7 at 8:45 p.m. in the 238XX block of Meadow Creek Dr. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Friday, Feb. 7 at 6:04 a.m. at the intersection of County Rd. 19 and County Rd. 50. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Friday, Feb. 7 at 4:43 a.m. in the 206XX block of County Rd. 117. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 9:29 a.m. in the 198XX block of Jackie Ln. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
Miscellaneous
The department responded to a report of suspicious activity Friday, Feb. 7 at 3:44 a.m. in the 101XX block of Elm Ln. Construction trailer was found open. No signs of forced entry. Trailer appeared to be empty.
The department responded to a report of suspicious activity Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 8:52 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. Report of individual propositioning people for a place to stay. Individual was located, and informed officers that they were staying with another resident and went home.
The department responded to a report of suspicious activity Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 5:50 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. Report of intoxicated individual who had nowhere to go. Individual left prior to officers’ arrival. Was later located and informed officers that they were going to ex-boyfriend’s house.
The department responded to a report of suspicious activity Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10:59 p.m. in the 199XX block of 75th Ave N. Individual was walking near a closed business. Declined the officers’ ride offer and left area on foot.
The department responded to a report of threats Monday, Feb. 3 at 6:03 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. Reporting party stated that another individual had threatened them. Could not give details on threats themselves, but informed officers that the individual had the threats on their phone.
