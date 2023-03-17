Thursday, March 9
- Corcoran Police reported a warrant arrest at 3:36 a.m. at the 19XXX block of County Road 81 in Dayton. Arrested was a 58-year-old, from Rogers, for outstanding Hennepin County warrants.
- The department reported a property damage accident at 6:48 a.m. in the area of County Road 116 and County Road 10. Vehicle #1 was traveling eastbound on County Road 10 approaching County Road 116. Vehicle #2 was traveling northbound on County Road 116 and went through a red light at the intersection causing a collision with vehicle #1.
- Corcoran Police reported a warrant arrest at 2:47 p.m. at 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Arrested was a 20-year-old, from Inver Grove Heights, for an outstanding Hennepin County warrant.
- The department reported a property damage accident at 9:09 p.m. in the area of 97XX block of County Road 101. Driver was leaving a business parking lot when they struck another vehicle. Driver left the scene without making contact with other vehicle owner. Witnesses helped Corcoran police officer locate driver so information could be exchanged between drivers.
- Corcoran Police reported a warrant arrest at 10:42 p.m. at 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Arrested was a 24-year-old, from Crosby, for outstanding warrants out of Stearns County and Carver County.
- Corcoran Police reported a warrant arrest at 10:42 p.m. at 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Arrested was 59-year-old, from Corcoran, for an outstanding Anoka County warrant.
