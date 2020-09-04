Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the department.
Arrests
Corcoran Police reported a trespassing arrest Monday, Aug. 17, at 1:27 p.m. at 78XX Maple Hill Road. Arrested was a 31-year-old from Corcoran for trespassing.
Personal Injury/Property Damage Accident/Incident
The department reported a property damage accident Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 1:05 p.m. in the area of 72XX County Road 116. Vehicle #1 was northbound on County Road 116, came to a stop to make a left turn into a business. After oncoming traffic had cleared, the driver noticed that the driver of vehicle #2 was outside of their car and yelling. They stepped out of their vehicle and driver #2 stated that driver #1 had backed into their vehicle. No major damage occurred.
The department reported a property damage accident Thursday, Aug. 20, at 8:05 a.m. in the area of County Road 19 and County Road 30. Both vehicles were driving northbound County Road 19 in the turn lane to head eastbound County Road 30. Vehicle #2 was driving directly behind vehicle #1. Driver of vehicle #2 looked down at their phone and was changing the music when they rear ended vehicle #1. No injuries were reported. Driver of vehicle #2 was cited for cell phone use.
Theft
Theft of license plates was reported Monday, Aug. 10, at 11:35 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. The reporting party stated an unknown suspect had taken the license plates off their vehicle. The plates were entered as stolen.
Theft of vehicle was reported Thursday, Aug. 13, at 11:42 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. The reporting party stated someone had stolen their boyfriend’s dad’s truck. As Officers arrived on scene, they were canceled because the truck had been located.
Medicals
The department responded to a medical emergency Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 1:59 p.m. in the 81XX block of Trail Haven Road. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 6:52 a.m. in the area of County Road 10 and County Road 101. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Wednesday, Aug. 12 ,at 7:55 a.m. in the 215XX block of County Road 30. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Thursday, Aug. 13, at 3:36 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Thursday, Aug. 13, at 6:54 a.m. in the 211XX block of 93rd Ave. N. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Thursday, Aug. 13, at 1:29 p.m. in the 93XX block of Bechtold Road. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 5:53 p.m. in the 74XX block of Fir Lane. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Thursday, Aug. 20, at 6:32 a.m. in the 225XX block of Strehler Road. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Friday, Aug. 21, at 11:20 p.m. in the 229XX block of County Road 50. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Sunday, Aug. 23, at 3:36 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. The officers assisted paramedics/ambulance.
Miscellaneous
The department responded to a report of a suspicious act Monday, Aug. 10, at 6:15 p.m. in the 235XX block of Julie Ann Drive. The reporting party stated a contractor had just stopped at their residence looking for hail damage and they don’t think the contractor had a permit. The officer located the contractor and advised them of the complaint. The city does not have an ordinance requiring solicitors to have a permit to solicit in the city.
The department responded to a report of a suspicious act Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 8:05 p.m. in the 97XX block of County Road 101. The employee of the business called to report that a group of young adults were in the business with fake IDs. Officers located the young adults and confiscated their fake IDs and the group was advised to leave the business.
The department responded to a report of a welfare check Thursday, Aug. 13, at 1:34 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. The reporting party requested officers to check on their friend. Officers made contact with the friend and found they were fine. Officers advised the reporting party their friend was fine, and they would call the reporting party.
The department responded to a report of a domestic Friday, Aug. 14, at 4:35 p.m. in the 78xx block of Maple Hill Road. The officers arrived on scene to a domestic. The parties agreed to separate for the night.
The department responded to a report of a suspicious act Saturday, Aug. 15, at 1:27 p.m. in the 77X block of County Road 116. The officers observed a vehicle on the side of the road with the driver appearing to have their head against the headrest with their eyes closed. Officers stopped and talked to the driver and found they were geocaching.
The department responded to a report of fireworks Saturday, Aug. 15, at 9:09 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. The reporting party stated someone in the park was shooting off fireworks. Officers advised that Rush Creek Golf course was holding a fireworks show. Officers checked the area and no one else was shooting off fireworks.
The department responded to a report of domestic Sunday, Aug. 16, at 10:14 a.m. in the 93XX block of Bechtold Road. The officers were called to a domestic where two juvenile brothers were not getting along. Officers spoke with the brothers and their parent about getting along better.
The department responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle Monday, Aug. 17, at 9:59 p.m. in the 193XX block of Elderberry Court. The reporting party stated a small brown or red Prius type vehicle pulled into the cul-de-sac and the occupants started to get out of the vehicle but got back in and left. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle of interest.
The department responded to a report of a welfare check Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 3:22 p.m. in the 97XX block of County Road 101. The officers were advised by a Hennepin County Sheriff’s Deputy that there was a distraught person. Officers and deputies spoke with the person and were able to help them calm down. The person left the area and went home.
The department responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle Saturday, Aug. 22, at 12:01 a.m. in the 201XX block of County Road 10. The officer was on routine patrol and observed a vehicle in the park after hours. They spoke with the party and found they were playing Pokémon Go. The person was advised of the park hours.
The department responded to a report of welfare check Saturday, Aug. 22, at 7:19 p.m. in the area of County Road 10 and Fir Lane. The reporting party stated there was a vehicle on the side of the road with the flashers on. Behind that was a person laying in the grass. Someone had asked if they needed help and the person lifted their head but did not get up. Officers spoke with the party and found they were waiting for a tow. The person was fine.
The department responded to a report of a suspicious person Saturday, Aug. 22, at 7:23 p.m. in the 97XX block of Rush Creek. The reporting party advised there was a juvenile male hanging around the area. Officers spoke with the juvenile and found they were waiting for their friend.
