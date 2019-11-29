Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.
DWIs
Corcoran Police reported a DWI arrest Saturday, Nov. 23 at 1:28 a.m. in the 191XX block of County Rd. 30. Arrested was Lemberg, Amanda Michelle, 30, of Rogers for 4th degree DWI with a .11 BAC.
Arrests
Corcoran Police reported a narcotics arrest Saturday, Nov. 23 at 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Hemlock N. Arrested was Swick, Jason Lloyd, 51, of Andover for 2nd degree controlled substance sales and 3rd degree controlled substance possession.
Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest Monday, Nov. 18 at 11:35 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and County Rd. 19. Arrested was Bradshaw, Phillip Blake, 22, of Minnetonka for driving after revocation of driver’s license.
Property damage
The department reported a property damage accident Thursday, Nov. 21 at 4:09 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and County Rd. 19. Vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on Highway 55 with vehicle #2 traveling the same direction in front of them. Rear end crash. No injuries.
Theft
Theft of laptop was reported Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 6:18 p.m. in the 193XX block of Bridle Path. Apple Mac Pro laptop computer was reported to be stolen on Friday, Nov. 1st.
Medicals
The department responded to a medical emergency Sunday, Nov. 24 at 9:17 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7:42 p.m. in the 64XX block of Old Settlers Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
Miscellaneous
The department responded to a report of suspicious activity Sunday, Nov. 24 at 12:43 a.m. in the 91XX block of Brockton Ln N. Suspicious vehicle was in the parking lot. Individual was on phone with friend.
The department responded to a report of suspicious activity Thursday, Nov. 21 at 5:47 p.m. in the 98XX block of Garden Ln. Officers received report of suspicious vehicle claiming to be delivering Amazon packages. Officer make contact with subject, who was delivering packages. No issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.