Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.

DWIs

Corcoran Police reported a DWI arrest Saturday, Nov. 23 at 1:28 a.m. in the 191XX block of County Rd. 30. Arrested was Lemberg, Amanda Michelle, 30, of Rogers for 4th degree DWI with a .11 BAC.

Arrests

Corcoran Police reported a narcotics arrest Saturday, Nov. 23 at 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of Interstate 694 and Hemlock N. Arrested was Swick, Jason Lloyd, 51, of Andover for 2nd degree controlled substance sales and 3rd degree controlled substance possession.

Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest Monday, Nov. 18 at 11:35 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and County Rd. 19. Arrested was Bradshaw, Phillip Blake, 22, of Minnetonka for driving after revocation of driver’s license.

Property damage

The department reported a property damage accident Thursday, Nov. 21 at 4:09 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and County Rd. 19. Vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on Highway 55 with vehicle #2 traveling the same direction in front of them. Rear end crash. No injuries.

Theft

Theft of laptop was reported Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 6:18 p.m. in the 193XX block of Bridle Path. Apple Mac Pro laptop computer was reported to be stolen on Friday, Nov. 1st.

Medicals

The department responded to a medical emergency Sunday, Nov. 24 at 9:17 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7:42 p.m. in the 64XX block of Old Settlers Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

Miscellaneous

The department responded to a report of suspicious activity Sunday, Nov. 24 at 12:43 a.m. in the 91XX block of Brockton Ln N. Suspicious vehicle was in the parking lot. Individual was on phone with friend.

The department responded to a report of suspicious activity Thursday, Nov. 21 at 5:47 p.m. in the 98XX block of Garden Ln. Officers received report of suspicious vehicle claiming to be delivering Amazon packages. Officer make contact with subject, who was delivering packages. No issues.

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments