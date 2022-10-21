Wednesday, Oct. 5
- Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest at 4:02 a.m. at Maple Hill Road and County Road 10. Arrested was a 38-year-old from Plymouth, for driving after revocation.
- Corcoran Police reported a DAC arrest at 4:21 a.m. at Maple Hill Road and County Road 10. Arrested was a 53-year-old from Corcoran, for driving after cancellation.
Friday, Oct. 7
- Identity theft was reported at 2:17 p.m. in the 19XXX block of 75th Ave. Reporting party contacted police to file a report of fraudulent activity on their credit card. Victim stated items were purchased online using their credit card information. No other accounts belonging to victim were affected. Total loss approximately $877.
- The department responded to a report of an attempted break in at 3:10 p.m. in the 71XX block of Buckskin Trail. Reporting party contacted police to report that the windows to their attached garage had damage from someone attempting to pry them open. No other loss reported.
- Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest at 6:46 p.m. at County Road 30 and Bechtold Road. Arrested was a 29-year-old from Delano, for driving after revocation.
Saturday, Oct. 8
- Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest at 8:21 p.m. at 19XXX block of Fir Lane. Arrested was a 44-year-old Brooklyn Park, for driving after revocation.
- Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest at 11:25 p.m. at County Road 30 and County Road 116. Arrested was a 24-year-old from Litchfield, for driving after revocation.
Sunday, Oct. 9
- Corcoran Police reported a DAC arrest at 4:08 a.m. at 20XXX block of Larkin Road. Arrested was a 33-year-old from Corcoran, for driving after cancellation.
Monday, Oct. 10
- Corcoran Police reported a DAS arrest at 4:25 a.m. at County Road 30 and Cain Road. Arrested was a 33-year-old from Montrose, for driving after suspension.
