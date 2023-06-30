Sunday, June 18

- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 1:57 a.m. at County Road 30 and County Road 116. Arrested was a 37-year-old, from Hanover, for driving after suspension.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments