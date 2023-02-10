- Financial fraud was reported at 12:43 p.m. in the 82XX block of County Road 116. Reporting party contacted the police about a credit account opened in their name at a jewelry store in Bloomington without their knowledge. Victim also advised to file a report with the Bloomington Police Department. Approximate loss $1,015.
- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 7:16 p.m. at County Road 116 and County Road 117. Arrested was a 33-year-old from Inver Grove Heights for driving after cancellation.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
- The department reported a property damage accident at 11:48 a.m. in the area of County Road 10 and County Road 116. Driver of vehicle #1 was leaving a business attempting a northbound turn onto County Road 116. A large snowbank was obstructing the view of oncoming traffic for driver #1, causing a collision with vehicle #2 which was traveling southbound on the road.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 4:02 p.m. at County Road 19 and County Road 10. Arrested was a 23-year-old from Fridley for driving after cancellation.
Thursday, Jan. 26
- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 1:07 p.m. at County Road 10 and County Road 116. Arrested was a 44-year-old from Brooklyn Center for driving after revocation.
Saturday, Jan. 28
- Corcoran Police reported a warrant arrest at 1:37 a.m. at Highway 55 and Clydesdale Trail. Arrested was a 36-year-old from Maple Lake for an outstanding Wright County warrant.
Friday, Feb. 3
- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 10:52 a.m. at County Road 19 and County Road 50. Arrested was a 34-year-old from Hugo for driving after revocation.
- The department reported a property damage accident at 7:59 p.m. in the area of the 21XXX block of Horseshoe Trail. Driver was traveling westbound on Horseshoe Trail when a deer ran into the road. Driver struck a utility pole when trying to avoid hitting the deer.
- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 10:12 p.m. at County Road 19 and County Road 30. Arrested was a 55-year-old from Maple Grove for driving after suspension.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.