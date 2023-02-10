Monday, Jan. 23

- Financial fraud was reported at 12:43 p.m. in the 82XX block of County Road 116. Reporting party contacted the police about a credit account opened in their name at a jewelry store in Bloomington without their knowledge. Victim also advised to file a report with the Bloomington Police Department. Approximate loss $1,015.

