Monday, March 27
- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 8:11 p.m. at County Road 116 and County Road 10. Arrested was a 24-year-old from Waconia for driving after revocation.
Wednesday, March 29
- The department reported a property damage incident at 10:55 a.m. in the area of County Road 116 and Darrell Lane. Driver of vehicle #2 was traveling northbound on County Road 116, approaching Darrell Lane. Driver of vehicle #2 was being followed by vehicle #1, also traveling northbound. Driver of vehicle #2 activated their left turn signal to turn westbound on Darrell Lane and began to turn, when driver of vehicle #1 tried to pass vehicle #2 in the opposing lane of traffic, causing a collision.
Friday, March 31
- The department reported a property damage accident at 7:10 p.m. in the area of County Road 116 and County Road 30. Driver of vehicle #1 was westbound on County Road 30 slowing down for a yellow light and trying to stop at the intersection of County Road 30 and County Road 116. Due to icy road conditions, driver of vehicle #1 slid into the intersection of County Road 30 and County Road 116 and was struck by vehicle #2 who was going through the intersection after the light had changed.
Saturday, April 1
- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 10:26 p.m. at County Road 30 and County Road 101. Arrested was a 41-year-old from St. Paul for driving after suspension.
Thursday, April 6
- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 4:54 a.m. at County Road 101 and County Road 10. Arrested was a 62-year-old from Corcoran for driving after suspension.
Friday, April 7
- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 11:12 a.m. at Fir Lane and County Road 10. Arrested was a 43-year-old from Minneapolis for driving after revocation.
Sunday, April 9
- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 9:06 p.m. in the 97XX block of Rush Creek Boulevard. Arrested was a 18-year-old from Rogers for fifth degree gross misdemeanor narcotic possession.
