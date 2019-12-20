Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.
Arrests
Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:43 p.m. at the intersection of County Rd. 10 and County Rd. 101. Arrested was a 39-year-old male, of Corcoran, for driving after revocation of driver’s license.
Property damage
The department reported a property damage auto crash Friday, Dec. 13 at 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Crow Hassan Park Rd. and 109th N. Vehicle #1 was traveling eastbound and stopped at the stop sign, then proceeded through the intersection. Vehicle #1 stated that they did not see vehicle #2 traveling northbound, as they were hidden behind a large mirror on the right side of the truck. No injuries.
Theft
Theft of snowmobile was reported Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 10:24 a.m. in the 81XX block of County Rd. 19. Lime green 2001 Arctic Cat Z9 Snowmobile was stolen from property.
Medicals
The department responded to a medical emergency Friday, Dec. 13 at 12:11 a.m. in the 90XX block of Brandywine Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. in the 65XX block of Hunter Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10:01 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
The department responded to a medical emergency Monday, Dec. 9 at 10:14 p.m. in the 62XX block of Willow Dr. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
Miscellaneous
The department responded to a report of suspicious activity Thursday, Dec. 12 at 5:25 p.m. in the 218XX block of Horseshoe Trl. Report of suspicious white truck parked on road for over an hour. Vehicle left area before the officer’s arrival.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.