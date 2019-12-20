Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.

Arrests

Corcoran Police reported a DAR arrest Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:43 p.m. at the intersection of County Rd. 10 and County Rd. 101. Arrested was a 39-year-old male, of Corcoran, for driving after revocation of driver’s license.

Property damage

The department reported a property damage auto crash Friday, Dec. 13 at 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Crow Hassan Park Rd. and 109th N. Vehicle #1 was traveling eastbound and stopped at the stop sign, then proceeded through the intersection. Vehicle #1 stated that they did not see vehicle #2 traveling northbound, as they were hidden behind a large mirror on the right side of the truck. No injuries.

Theft

Theft of snowmobile was reported Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 10:24 a.m. in the 81XX block of County Rd. 19. Lime green 2001 Arctic Cat Z9 Snowmobile was stolen from property.

Medicals

The department responded to a medical emergency Friday, Dec. 13 at 12:11 a.m. in the 90XX block of Brandywine Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. in the 65XX block of Hunter Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10:01 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Rd. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

The department responded to a medical emergency Monday, Dec. 9 at 10:14 p.m. in the 62XX block of Willow Dr. The Officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.

Miscellaneous

The department responded to a report of suspicious activity Thursday, Dec. 12 at 5:25 p.m. in the 218XX block of Horseshoe Trl. Report of suspicious white truck parked on road for over an hour. Vehicle left area before the officer’s arrival.

