Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.
Arrests
Corcoran Police reported a domestic assault arrest Saturday, March 21, at 7:28 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Arrested was a 45-year-old of Corcoran for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Corcoran Police reported a domestic assault arrest Tuesday, March 17, at 12:27 a.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Arrested was a 24-year-old of Corcoran for misdemeanor domestic assault.
Personal Injury/Property Damage Accident/Incident
The department reported a property damage incident Wednesday, March 18, at 7:01 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Damage to truck. Unable to located suspect for questioning.
Medicals
The department responded to a medical emergency Saturday, March 21, at 4:21 p.m. in the 102XX block of Hage Drive. The officers assisted Paramedics/Ambulance.
Miscellaneous
The department responded to a report of a forgery Wednesday, March 18, at 3:30 p.m. in the 75XX block of County Road 116. Report of a counterfeit ten dollar bill. Bill stated it was a replica. Copy of bill and bank report received. No suspect information.
The department responded to a report of suspicious activity Tuesday, March 17, at 3:46 p.m. in the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Report of suspicious individual looking into windows. Individual was last seen at the reporting party’s porch.
