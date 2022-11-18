Monday, Oct. 31
- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 9:24 p.m. at 97XX block of County Road 101. Arrested was a 32-year-old from Rogers for misdemeanor trespassing, obstruction legal process and disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
- The department reported a property damage accident at 7:46 a.m. in the area of County Road 30 and Lily Pond Lane. Driver was traveling eastbound on County Road 30 when they struck a deer that ran out from the south side of the road. No injuries reported.
- The department responded to a report of a grass fire at 2:25 p.m. at the 78XX block of Maple Hill Road. Maple Grove and Loretto Fire Departments assisted in extinguishing the fire. No injuries reported. Cause of fire is under investigation.
- Credit card fraud was reported at 2:28 p.m. in the 22XXX block of County Road 30. Victim contacted Corcoran Police Department to report that their credit card information had been stolen and used to make various online purchases totaling $11,374. Case is under investigation.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
- Phone scam was reported at 10:04 a.m. in the 64XX block of Bridle Path. Reporting party stated they were contacted and threatened with legal action unless money was sent. Total loss $3,500. Case is under investigation.
- The department reported a property damage incident at 1:25 p.m. in the area of 76XX block of Maple Hill Road. Reporting party stated a construction signed was hit by a vehicle. Responsible party was gone on arrival. Case is under investigation.
Thursday, Nov. 3
- The department reported a property damage accident at 3:43 p.m. in the area of 109th Ave. and Crow Hassen Park. Driver of vehicle #1 was northbound on County Road 19 at the intersection of County Road 117. Driver of vehicle #2 failed to yield and proceeded through the intersection striking the rear passenger side of vehicle #1.
- The department responded to a report of a yard waste fire at 4:51 p.m. in the 23XXX block of Oakdale Drive. Hanover Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire. No injuries reported.
Sunday, Nov. 6
- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 11:51 p.m. at County Road 30 and Oakdale Drive. Arrested was a 23-year-old from St. Michael for driving after suspension.
Other
- The department responded to a report of a car speeding up and down County Road 116. Suspect vehicle located. Driver was issued a warning.
