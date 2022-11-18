Monday, Oct. 31

- Corcoran Police reported an arrest at 9:24 p.m. at 97XX block of County Road 101. Arrested was a 32-year-old from Rogers for misdemeanor trespassing, obstruction legal process and disorderly conduct.

