Items are selected from reports made to the Corcoran Police Department and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of all services provided by the Corcoran Police Department.

The department reported a property damage accident Nov. 1 at 2:41 p.m. in the 72XX block of Fir Lane. Driver of vehicle #1 was going northbound on Fir Lane approaching vehicle #2 which was parked on the side of Fir Lane. Driver of vehicle #1 moved over toward the parked vehicle to avoid another truck coming south on Fir Lane. That was when driver of vehicle #1 side swiped vehicle #2 which was parked on the 72XX block of Fir Lane.

The department reported a personal injury accident Nov. 6 at 3:14 p.m. in the area of Hidden Valley Drive and Oakdale Drive. Driver of motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Oakdale Drive when they approached a vehicle driving in the wrong lane towards them. They swerved to avoid the oncoming vehicle causing them to lay down the motorcycle and slide on the pavement. Possible injuries reported. Driver of other vehicle unknown.

