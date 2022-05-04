Tuesday, April 12
- Reported a DAR arrest at 12:47 a.m. at County Road 10 and Larkin Road. Arrested was a 53-year-old, of Delano for driving after revocation.
Monday, April 11
- The department responded to a report of hit gas line on at 10:20 a.m. in the area of County Road 10 and County Road 19. Comcast was digging at a work site when a gas line was hit. CenterPoint Energy responded to repair.
Friday, April 15
- Reported a DAS arrest at 9:33 p.m. at County Road 30 and Rush Creek Blvd. Arrested was a 20-year-old, of Anoka for driving after suspension.
- Reported a property damage accident at 5:08 a.m. in the 21XXX block of County Road 50. Driver was traveling westbound on County Road 50 when they lost control due to road conditions hitting a sign and a tree. Possible minor injuries reported.
Saturday, April 16
- Reported a DAS arrest at 3:21 a.m. at County Road 30 & County Road 116. Arrested was a 41-year-old, of Rogers, MN for driving after suspension.
Monday, April 18
- Theft of fuel was reported at 12:07 p.m. in the 76XX block of County Road 116. Officer responded to a report of a gas drive off. Officer is making attempts to contact registered owner. Total loss $108.62.
Tuesday, April 19
- Theft of a catalytic converter was reported at 11:25 a.m. in the 19XXX block of County Road 30. Officer responded to a report of a catalytic converter cut off a recreational vehicle. Reporting party believes the theft took place withing the past two weeks.
Wednesday, April 20
- Reported a DAS arrest at 8:08 p.m. at Highway 55 and Pioneer Trail. Arrested was a 40-year-old, of Spring Lake Park for driving after suspension.
Friday, April 22
- Theft of fuel was reported date at in the 76XX block of County Road 116. Officer responded to a report of a gas drive off. Registered owner unknown at this time. Incident is still under investigation.
Monday, April 25
- Reported a DAR arrest at 10:39 p.m. at County Road 19 and County Road 30. Arrested was a 29-year-old of Hanover for driving after revocation.
Tuesday, April 26
- Reported a DAR arrest at 7:29 p.m. at I-94 and 101st Ave. Arrested was a 37-year-old of Minneapolis for driving after revocation during a TZD event.
- Reported a DAR arrest at 8:16 p.m. at the 16XXX block of County Road 81. Arrested was a 44-year-old of Minneapolis for driving after revocation during a TZD event.
Friday, April 29
- Reported a DAR arrest at 7:42 p.m. at County Road 50 and County Road 10. Arrested was a 30-year-old of Brooklyn Center for driving after revocation.
- Reported a DAR arrest at 8:35 p.m. at County Road 30 and Lily Pond Lane. Arrested was a 50-year-old of Maple Grove for driving after revocation.
- Reported a property damage incident at 5:11 p.m. in the area of 10XXX Bechtold Road. Officer responded to a report of vandalism to an abandoned house. Reporting party stated windows and doors on an abandoned house on his property were broken. Multiple rocks and bricks located inside the property.
Saturday, April 30
- Reported a property damage accident at 5:31 p.m. in the area of Brockton Lane Gleason Lake Road. Vehicle #1 was stopped at a stop sign while traveling westbound on Gleason Lake Road. Vehicle #2 was traveling southbound on Brockton Lane. through the intersection when vehicle #1 pulled out in front of vehicle #2 causing a collision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.