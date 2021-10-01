The department responded to a report of a cougar sighting Sept. 21 at 8:34 p.m. in the area of Old Settlers Road and Horseshoe Trail. Reporting party observed a large cougar walking south across Horseshoe Trail and into the corn field. Officer unable to locate.
Corcoran Police reported a driving after revocation arrest Sept. 22 at 12:34 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 19. Arrested was a 40-year-old of Mound.
The department reported a personal injury accident Sept. 22 at 3:32 p.m. in the 23XXX block of County Road 30. Vehicle #1 was stopped on eastbound County Road 30 for a school bus with safety arm extended. Vehicle #2 was also traveling eastbound on County Road 30 when they rear ended vehicle #1 at a high rate of speed. School bus and its occupants were not hit. Other possible injuries reported.
The department reported a property damage incident Sept. 23 at 11:08 a.m. in the area of 22XXX block of Highway 55. Officer responded to a report of damaged padlocks on trailers.
Theft of catalytic converter was reported Sept. 23 at 8:10 a.m. in the 19XXX block of Oswald Farm Road. Business owner noticed catalytic converter was missing from one of their work trucks. No suspects at this time.
