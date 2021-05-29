On May 21, at approximately 11:40 a.m., Rogers Police received a phone call from a female who reported she found a small child across the street from a daycare on 14000 block of Northdale Boulevard. The caller stated she located the child at approximately 9:30 a.m. the female returned the child to the daycare. There were two additional children outside the fence.
Staff was present in the fenced area and returned the children to the play area. There were no children injured in this accident.
At this point in the investigation, it appears it was not an intentional act to leave the gate open but the investigation is still ongoing.
