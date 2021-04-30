The Champlin Police Department reported the following incidents during March 31 to April 13.

Wednesday, March 31

7200 block of 117th Ave. — Recovered stolen motor vehicle

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Burglary, two adults arrested

Hwy. 169 & Dayton Road — Property damage traffic arrest

Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested

Thursday, April 1

9400 block of Parkside Court — Motor vehicle theft

Friday, April 2

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — DWI, adult arrested

117th Ave. & Douglas Drive — DWI, adult arrested

Saturday, April 3

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, adult cited

11900 block of Porter Drive — Burglary

Sunday, April 4

110th Ave. & Winnetka Ave. — Alcohol, adult cited

12200 block of Zealand Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment

Monday, April 5

8300 block of 115th Lane — Property damage traffic accident

7700 block of 118th Way — Property damage, vehicle

Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — DWI, adult arrested

Tuesday, April 6

100 block of Miller Road — Property damage traffic accident

11500 block of Theatre Drive — Theft, miscellaneous

109th Ave. & Douglas Drive — Property damage traffic accident

9400 block of Parkside Circle — Harassment, male receiving harassment

Wednesday, April 7

Hwy. 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident

11300 block of Tilbury Lane — Fraud, scam

Hwy. 169 & Miller Road — Property damage traffic accident

Friday, April 9

12000 block of Champlin Drive — DWI, adult arrested

7600 block of 115th Ave. — Fraud, scam

12100 block of Ensign Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment

12000 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Property damage, vehicle

12000 block of Louisiana Ave. — Property damage, vehicle

Saturday, April 10

7400 block of 120th Ave. — Property damage, vehicle

11600 block of Winnetka Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

Sunday, April 11

Hwy. 169 & 114th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

10900 block of Elm Creek Parkway — Property damage, playground equipment

114th Ave. & Aquila Drive — Property damage, light pole

8900 block of 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Monday, April 12

5000 block of Olson Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, electronics

400 block of Dayton Road — Theft from motor vehicle, vehicle parts

Dayton Road & Colburn St. — Property damage traffic accident

7500 block of 119th Ave. — Theft, mail

Tuesday, April 13

Fox Hollow Lane & Hidden Oaks — Obstruction, adult cited

Other

Champlin officers also responded to: six verbal disputes, 26 suspicious calls, 13 residential/business alarms, 64 medical/welfare calls, five loud music/noise complaints, 11 traffic complaints, 15 animal complaints, and two juvenile complaints. Officers also issued 124 citations including warnings.

