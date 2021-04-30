The Champlin Police Department reported the following incidents during March 31 to April 13.
Wednesday, March 31
7200 block of 117th Ave. — Recovered stolen motor vehicle
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Burglary, two adults arrested
Hwy. 169 & Dayton Road — Property damage traffic arrest
Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested
Thursday, April 1
9400 block of Parkside Court — Motor vehicle theft
Friday, April 2
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — DWI, adult arrested
117th Ave. & Douglas Drive — DWI, adult arrested
Saturday, April 3
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, adult cited
11900 block of Porter Drive — Burglary
Sunday, April 4
110th Ave. & Winnetka Ave. — Alcohol, adult cited
12200 block of Zealand Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment
Monday, April 5
8300 block of 115th Lane — Property damage traffic accident
7700 block of 118th Way — Property damage, vehicle
Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — DWI, adult arrested
Tuesday, April 6
100 block of Miller Road — Property damage traffic accident
11500 block of Theatre Drive — Theft, miscellaneous
109th Ave. & Douglas Drive — Property damage traffic accident
9400 block of Parkside Circle — Harassment, male receiving harassment
Wednesday, April 7
Hwy. 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident
11300 block of Tilbury Lane — Fraud, scam
Hwy. 169 & Miller Road — Property damage traffic accident
Friday, April 9
12000 block of Champlin Drive — DWI, adult arrested
7600 block of 115th Ave. — Fraud, scam
12100 block of Ensign Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment
12000 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Property damage, vehicle
12000 block of Louisiana Ave. — Property damage, vehicle
Saturday, April 10
7400 block of 120th Ave. — Property damage, vehicle
11600 block of Winnetka Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
Sunday, April 11
Hwy. 169 & 114th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
10900 block of Elm Creek Parkway — Property damage, playground equipment
114th Ave. & Aquila Drive — Property damage, light pole
8900 block of 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Monday, April 12
5000 block of Olson Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, electronics
400 block of Dayton Road — Theft from motor vehicle, vehicle parts
Dayton Road & Colburn St. — Property damage traffic accident
7500 block of 119th Ave. — Theft, mail
Tuesday, April 13
Fox Hollow Lane & Hidden Oaks — Obstruction, adult cited
Other
Champlin officers also responded to: six verbal disputes, 26 suspicious calls, 13 residential/business alarms, 64 medical/welfare calls, five loud music/noise complaints, 11 traffic complaints, 15 animal complaints, and two juvenile complaints. Officers also issued 124 citations including warnings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.