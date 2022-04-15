Wednesday, March 16

- Adult arrested for assault on the 1300 block of Xylon Ave.

- Report of identity theft on the 8400 block of Emery Parkway

Thursday, March 17

- Male receiving harassment on the 10900 block of Quebec Way

Friday, March 18

- Property damage reported to a vehicle on the 11700 block of Texas Ave.

Saturday, March 19

- Adult cited for drugs at W. River Road and 109th Ave.

Sunday, March 20

- Shoplifting was reported on the 12100 block of Champlin Drive

Monday, March 21

- Theft no pay of gasoline on the 100 block of Miller Road

- A scam was reported on the 11500 block of Welcome Circle

- Credit card fraud was reported on the 100 block of Miller Road

Tuesday, March 22

- Adult cited for assault on the 11700 block of Champlin Drive

- Credit card fraud was reported on the 12100 block of Mississippi Drive

- Adult arrested for fleeing at Winnetka Ave. and 113th Ave.

- Report of identity theft on the 11100 block of W. River Road

- Shoplifting was reported on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.

Wednesday, March 23

- Male receiving harassment on the 11600 block of Mississippi Drive

- Credit card fraud was reported on the 11600 block of Winnetka Ave.

- Property damage reported to a door on the 10800 block of Hackberry Lane

- A scam was reported on the 11500 block of Parkside Lane

Thursday, March 24

- Adult arrested for harassment on the 200 block of E. River Parkway

- Female receiving harassment on the 11900 block of Nevada Ave.

Friday, March 25

- Theft of license plate from motor vehicle on the 6000 block of 109th Ave.

- Report of counterfeit currency on the 12000 block of Business Park Blvd.

- Property damage reported to a vehicle on the 8600 block of 114th Ave.

- Theft of a cell phone on the 11600 block of Theatre Drive

Saturday, March 26

- Shoplifting was reported on the 12100 block of Champlin Drive

- Report of fleeing was reported on the 1000 block of Dayton Road

- Male receiving harassment on the 12900 block of Belle Aire Drive

- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle was reported on the 11600 block of Theatre Drive

Sunday, March 27

- Adult arrested for assault on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive

- Adult arrested for assault at Champlin Drive and Elmwood Entry

Monday, March 28

- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle on the 11600 block of Theatre Drive

- Theft of mail reported on the 400 block of Dayton Road

- Theft of services reported on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive

- Adult arrested for homicide on the 6200 block of Thousand Pines Entry

Tuesday, March 29

- Female receiving harassment on the 6500 block of 116th Ave.

Other

- Report of three property damage traffic accidents, one personal injury traffic accident, and one hit and run property damage accident.

- Officers issued 203 citations, including warnings.

