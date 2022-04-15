Wednesday, March 16
- Adult arrested for assault on the 1300 block of Xylon Ave.
- Report of identity theft on the 8400 block of Emery Parkway
Thursday, March 17
- Male receiving harassment on the 10900 block of Quebec Way
Friday, March 18
- Property damage reported to a vehicle on the 11700 block of Texas Ave.
Saturday, March 19
- Adult cited for drugs at W. River Road and 109th Ave.
Sunday, March 20
- Shoplifting was reported on the 12100 block of Champlin Drive
Monday, March 21
- Theft no pay of gasoline on the 100 block of Miller Road
- A scam was reported on the 11500 block of Welcome Circle
- Credit card fraud was reported on the 100 block of Miller Road
Tuesday, March 22
- Adult cited for assault on the 11700 block of Champlin Drive
- Credit card fraud was reported on the 12100 block of Mississippi Drive
- Adult arrested for fleeing at Winnetka Ave. and 113th Ave.
- Report of identity theft on the 11100 block of W. River Road
- Shoplifting was reported on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
Wednesday, March 23
- Male receiving harassment on the 11600 block of Mississippi Drive
- Credit card fraud was reported on the 11600 block of Winnetka Ave.
- Property damage reported to a door on the 10800 block of Hackberry Lane
- A scam was reported on the 11500 block of Parkside Lane
Thursday, March 24
- Adult arrested for harassment on the 200 block of E. River Parkway
- Female receiving harassment on the 11900 block of Nevada Ave.
Friday, March 25
- Theft of license plate from motor vehicle on the 6000 block of 109th Ave.
- Report of counterfeit currency on the 12000 block of Business Park Blvd.
- Property damage reported to a vehicle on the 8600 block of 114th Ave.
- Theft of a cell phone on the 11600 block of Theatre Drive
Saturday, March 26
- Shoplifting was reported on the 12100 block of Champlin Drive
- Report of fleeing was reported on the 1000 block of Dayton Road
- Male receiving harassment on the 12900 block of Belle Aire Drive
- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle was reported on the 11600 block of Theatre Drive
Sunday, March 27
- Adult arrested for assault on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
- Adult arrested for assault at Champlin Drive and Elmwood Entry
Monday, March 28
- Theft of a part from a motor vehicle on the 11600 block of Theatre Drive
- Theft of mail reported on the 400 block of Dayton Road
- Theft of services reported on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive
- Adult arrested for homicide on the 6200 block of Thousand Pines Entry
Tuesday, March 29
- Female receiving harassment on the 6500 block of 116th Ave.
Other
- Report of three property damage traffic accidents, one personal injury traffic accident, and one hit and run property damage accident.
- Officers issued 203 citations, including warnings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.