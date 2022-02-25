Managing Editor
Wednesday, Jan. 19
- Theft of miscellaneous items from motor vehicle on 5600 block of 111th Ave.
- Theft, no pay of gasoline on the 100 block of Miller Road
- Theft of mail on the 11000 block of Jefferson Circle
Thursday, Jan. 20
- Theft of wallet from motor vehicle on the 12100 block of Hampshire Ave.
Friday, Jan. 21
- Unemployment fraud reported on the 10900 block of Jersey Court
- Theft of miscellaneous items from the 12000 block of W. River Road.
- Property damage of a window on the 11900 block of Porter Drive
Saturday, Jan. 22
- Disorderly reported on the 100 block of Miller Road
- Burglary reported on the 10500 block of Goose Lake Parkway
Monday, Jan. 24
- Check fraud reported on the 6800 block of 117th Ave.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
- Theft of miscellaneous items on the 11100 block of Vera Cruz Ave.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
- Credit card fraud on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
- Identity theft reported on the 13300 block of Linwood Forest Circle
Thursday, Jan. 27
- Adult arrested for driving after cancellation at Hwy. 169 and 117th Ave.
- Assault reported on the 11800 block of Idaho Ave.
Saturday, Jan. 29
-Adult arrested for assault on the 30 block of Dean Ave.
- Property damage to a window reported on the 11700 block of Champlin Drive
- Scam, fraud, reported on the 1200 block of Cobblestone Road
Monday, Jan. 31
- Identity theft reported on the 11100 block of Aspen Circle
Tuesday, Feb. 1
- Identity theft reported on the 9300 block of Prairieview Trail
Other
- Six property damage traffic accidents and one hit and run traffic accident.
- Officers issued 123 citations, including warnings.
