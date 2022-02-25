Wednesday, Jan. 19

- Theft of miscellaneous items from motor vehicle on 5600 block of 111th Ave.

- Theft, no pay of gasoline on the 100 block of Miller Road

- Theft of mail on the 11000 block of Jefferson Circle

Thursday, Jan. 20

- Theft of wallet from motor vehicle on the 12100 block of Hampshire Ave.

Friday, Jan. 21

- Unemployment fraud reported on the 10900 block of Jersey Court

- Theft of miscellaneous items from the 12000 block of W. River Road.

- Property damage of a window on the 11900 block of Porter Drive

Saturday, Jan. 22

- Disorderly reported on the 100 block of Miller Road

- Burglary reported on the 10500 block of Goose Lake Parkway

Monday, Jan. 24

- Check fraud reported on the 6800 block of 117th Ave.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

- Theft of miscellaneous items on the 11100 block of Vera Cruz Ave.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

- Credit card fraud on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.

- Identity theft reported on the 13300 block of Linwood Forest Circle

Thursday, Jan. 27

- Adult arrested for driving after cancellation at Hwy. 169 and 117th Ave.

- Assault reported on the 11800 block of Idaho Ave.

Saturday, Jan. 29

-Adult arrested for assault on the 30 block of Dean Ave.

- Property damage to a window reported on the 11700 block of Champlin Drive

- Scam, fraud, reported on the 1200 block of Cobblestone Road

Monday, Jan. 31

- Identity theft reported on the 11100 block of Aspen Circle

Tuesday, Feb. 1

- Identity theft reported on the 9300 block of Prairieview Trail

Other

- Six property damage traffic accidents and one hit and run traffic accident.

- Officers issued 123 citations, including warnings.

