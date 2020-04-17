The following incidents were reported in Champlin between March 18 and 31.

Wednesday, March 18

900 block of Pleasant Ave. — Fraud, scam

11300 block of Quebec Ave. — Assault, juvenile cited

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — DWI, adult arrest

100 block of Miller Road — Motor vehicle theft, recovered

Friday, March 20

7700 block 120th Ave. — Fraud, credit card

Monday, March 23

11100 block of W. River Road — Property damage traffic accident

Xylong Ave. & 114th Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident

Tuesday, March 24

8600 block of 114th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

200 block of Belle Aire Court — Fraud, scam

Wednesday, March 25

100 block of Miller Road — Theft no pay, gasoline

Thursday, March 26

11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Forgery

8500 block of S. Pond Trail — Harassment, male receiving harassment

Friday, March 27

12000 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly

Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — Property damage traffic accident

30 block of Sunset Drive E. — Property damage, door

Saturday, March 28

11900 block of Quebec Circle — Harassment, male receiving harassment

100 block of Miller Road — Theft shoplifting, adult cited

11900 block of Colorado Ave. — Theft, mail

8300 block of 115th Lane — Terroristic threats

Sunday, March 29

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Motor vehicle theft

300 block of Dean Ave. E. — Assault, adult arrest

10900 block of Rhode Island Circle — DWI, adult arrest

Monday, March 30

11600 block of Elmwood Ave. — Property damage, vehicle

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, shoplifting

Tuesday, March 31

11800 block of Emery Village Drive — Drugs, adult arrest

Other

Champlin officers also responded to: five verbal disputes, nine loud music/noise, 17 suspicious, six traffic complaints, 12 residential/business alarms, 20 animal complaints, 58 medical/welfare and three juvenile complaints. Officers also issued 74 citations including warnings.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments