The following incidents were reported in Champlin between March 18 and 31.
Wednesday, March 18
900 block of Pleasant Ave. — Fraud, scam
11300 block of Quebec Ave. — Assault, juvenile cited
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — DWI, adult arrest
100 block of Miller Road — Motor vehicle theft, recovered
Friday, March 20
7700 block 120th Ave. — Fraud, credit card
Monday, March 23
11100 block of W. River Road — Property damage traffic accident
Xylong Ave. & 114th Ave. — Hit and run property damage accident
Tuesday, March 24
8600 block of 114th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
200 block of Belle Aire Court — Fraud, scam
Wednesday, March 25
100 block of Miller Road — Theft no pay, gasoline
Thursday, March 26
11400 block of Marketplace Drive — Forgery
8500 block of S. Pond Trail — Harassment, male receiving harassment
Friday, March 27
12000 block of Champlin Drive — Disorderly
Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Parkway — Property damage traffic accident
30 block of Sunset Drive E. — Property damage, door
Saturday, March 28
11900 block of Quebec Circle — Harassment, male receiving harassment
100 block of Miller Road — Theft shoplifting, adult cited
11900 block of Colorado Ave. — Theft, mail
8300 block of 115th Lane — Terroristic threats
Sunday, March 29
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Motor vehicle theft
300 block of Dean Ave. E. — Assault, adult arrest
10900 block of Rhode Island Circle — DWI, adult arrest
Monday, March 30
11600 block of Elmwood Ave. — Property damage, vehicle
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft, shoplifting
Tuesday, March 31
11800 block of Emery Village Drive — Drugs, adult arrest
Other
Champlin officers also responded to: five verbal disputes, nine loud music/noise, 17 suspicious, six traffic complaints, 12 residential/business alarms, 20 animal complaints, 58 medical/welfare and three juvenile complaints. Officers also issued 74 citations including warnings.
