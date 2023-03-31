Managing Editor
Wednesday, March 1
- Male receiving harassment on the 12700 block of Quaker Lane
- Report of a fleeing by two juveniles at West River Road and Seven Pines Lane
Thursday, March 2
- Theft of a license plate from a motor vehicle on the 1160 block of Mississippi Drive
- A scam was reported on the 800 block of Elm Creek Circle
- Male receiving harassment on the 1200 block of Cobblestone Road
- Adult arrested for assault on the 11400 block of Quebec Ave.
Friday, March 3
- An assault was reported on the 9000 block of 109th Ave.
- Two adult cited for shoplifting on the 12100 block of Champlin Drive
- Adult arrested for assault on the 11700 block of Champlin Drive
Saturday, March 4
- A scam was reported on the 1100 block of Independence Lane
Sunday, March 5
- Report of property damage on the 11100 block of Idaho Court
- An assault was reported on the 1100 block of Ludwig Ave.
- Theft of electronics reported on the 10900 block of Gettysburg Ave.
Monday, March 6
- Female receiving harassment on the 9000 block of 123rd Ave.
Wednesday, March 8
- Report of a disorderly on the 300 block of Dean Ave.
- Report of a disorderly on the 11100 block of Douglas Drive
Thursday, March 9
- A burglary was reported on the 200 block of E. River Parkway
- An adult was arrested for robbery on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
Friday, March 10
- Report of a disorderly on the 12200 block of Zealand Ave.
- Male receiving harassment on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
Sunday, March 12
- Adult arrested for escaping motor vehicle tax on the 11800 block of Emery Village Drive
Monday, March 13
- Two adults cited for assault on the 1200 block of Champlin Drive
- Theft of miscellaneous items on the 8900 block of 109th Ave.
- Female receiving harassment on the 11800 block of Pennsylvania Ave.
Other
- One personal injury traffic accident, one hit and run property damage accident and six property damage traffic accidents reported
- Officers issued 132 citations, including warnings
