Wednesday, Oct. 14

5100 block of Oxbow Place – Fraud, credit card

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. – Fraud, credit card

11200 block of Aquila Drive – Property damage traffic accident

11800 block of Champlin Drive – Harassment, female receiving harassment

11400 block of Jefferson Court – Drugs, adult arrest

Thursday, Oct. 15

W. River Road & Adair Ave. – Property damage, mailbox

Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. – Drugs, adult arrest

Friday, Oct. 16

1100 block of Cartway Road – Fraud, scam

Hwy 169 & 117th Ave. – Drugs, adult cited

Saturday, Oct. 17

Business Park Blvd. & Hayden Lake Road – DWI, adult arrest

Sunday, Oct. 18

11400 block of Elmwood Ave. – Drugs, adult cited

100 block of Miller Road – Drugs, adult cited

Monday, Oct. 19

8500 block of Emery Parkway – Harassment, male receiving harassment

100 block of Miller Road – Drugs, adult arrest

Tuesday, Oct. 20

11500 block of Georgia Ave. – Assault, adult cited

100 block of Hayden Lake Road – Property damage, mailbox

Wednesday, Oct. 21

8600 block of 109th Ave. – Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

700 block of W. River Road – Theft, flag

10900 block of Fox Hollow Land – Hit and run property damage accident

Thursday, Oct. 22

12000 block of Champlin Drive – DWI, adult arrest

7800 block of 113½ Ave. – Theft from motor vehicle

Friday, Oct. 23

13200 block of Revere Lane – Fraud, credit card

Saturday, Oct. 24

11600 block of Theatre Drive – Hit and run property damage accident

8600 block of 114th Ave. – Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

Sunday, Oct. 25

11900 block of Champlin Drive – Theft, currency

12900 block of Monticello Lane – Burglary

109th Ave. & Douglas Drive – False name/info, adult cited

12900 block of Monticello Lane – Theft from motor vehicle, adult arrest

Monday, Oct. 26

11000 block of Douglas Drive – DWI, adult arrest

11700 block of Champlin Drive – Theft, miscellaneous

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. – Theft, shoplifting

12800 block of Pilgrim Lane – Theft from motor vehicle

Tuesday, Oct. 27

117th Ave. & Kentucky Ave. – DAC, IPS

300 block of E. River Entry – Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

1100 block of W. River Road – Drugs, adult cited

Other

Champlin officers also responded to: One verbal dispute, five loud music/noise, 14 suspicious, five traffic complaints, 17 residential/business alarm, 16 animal complaints, 57 medical/welfare, one juvenile complaint.

Champlin officers issued 269 citations, including warnings.

