Wednesday, Oct. 14
5100 block of Oxbow Place – Fraud, credit card
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. – Fraud, credit card
11200 block of Aquila Drive – Property damage traffic accident
11800 block of Champlin Drive – Harassment, female receiving harassment
11400 block of Jefferson Court – Drugs, adult arrest
Thursday, Oct. 15
W. River Road & Adair Ave. – Property damage, mailbox
Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. – Drugs, adult arrest
Friday, Oct. 16
1100 block of Cartway Road – Fraud, scam
Hwy 169 & 117th Ave. – Drugs, adult cited
Saturday, Oct. 17
Business Park Blvd. & Hayden Lake Road – DWI, adult arrest
Sunday, Oct. 18
11400 block of Elmwood Ave. – Drugs, adult cited
100 block of Miller Road – Drugs, adult cited
Monday, Oct. 19
8500 block of Emery Parkway – Harassment, male receiving harassment
100 block of Miller Road – Drugs, adult arrest
Tuesday, Oct. 20
11500 block of Georgia Ave. – Assault, adult cited
100 block of Hayden Lake Road – Property damage, mailbox
Wednesday, Oct. 21
8600 block of 109th Ave. – Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
700 block of W. River Road – Theft, flag
10900 block of Fox Hollow Land – Hit and run property damage accident
Thursday, Oct. 22
12000 block of Champlin Drive – DWI, adult arrest
7800 block of 113½ Ave. – Theft from motor vehicle
Friday, Oct. 23
13200 block of Revere Lane – Fraud, credit card
Saturday, Oct. 24
11600 block of Theatre Drive – Hit and run property damage accident
8600 block of 114th Ave. – Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
Sunday, Oct. 25
11900 block of Champlin Drive – Theft, currency
12900 block of Monticello Lane – Burglary
109th Ave. & Douglas Drive – False name/info, adult cited
12900 block of Monticello Lane – Theft from motor vehicle, adult arrest
Monday, Oct. 26
11000 block of Douglas Drive – DWI, adult arrest
11700 block of Champlin Drive – Theft, miscellaneous
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. – Theft, shoplifting
12800 block of Pilgrim Lane – Theft from motor vehicle
Tuesday, Oct. 27
117th Ave. & Kentucky Ave. – DAC, IPS
300 block of E. River Entry – Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
1100 block of W. River Road – Drugs, adult cited
Other
Champlin officers also responded to: One verbal dispute, five loud music/noise, 14 suspicious, five traffic complaints, 17 residential/business alarm, 16 animal complaints, 57 medical/welfare, one juvenile complaint.
Champlin officers issued 269 citations, including warnings.
