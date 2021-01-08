Dec. 9
11200 block of Vera Cruz Ave. – Theft, tools
11200 block of Quebec Ave. – Fraud, scam
W. River Road and Highway 169 – Drugs, adult arrest
900 block of Ghostly Lane – Assault, adult arrest
5000 block of Oxbow Place – Weapons, arrest
Dec. 10
9400 block of Hillside Drive – Harassment, female receiving harassment
300 block of Dean Ave. E. – Motor vehicle theft
12100 block of Kentucky Circle – Theft, mail
700 block of Dayton Road – Fraud, credit card
Dec. 11
11800 block of Champlin Drive – Assault, no arrest
11700 block of Virginia Circle – Identity theft
8500 block of 124th Lane – Theft from motor vehicle, purse
11700 block of Champlin Drive – Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
Dec. 12
Highway 169 and Dayton Road – Drugs, adult cited
11900 block of Quebec Circle – Property damage, traffic accident
9500 block of Parkside Trail – Theft, mail
Dec. 13
8600 block of 114th Ave. – Theft, shoplifting
Dec. 14
8100 block of 122nd Lane – Fraud, credit card
11200 block of Wisconsin Ave. – Harassment, female receiving harassment
Dec. 15
Highway 169 and 120th Ave. – Hit and run property accident
1100 block of Brittany Drive – Assault, no arrest
6900 block of Brittany Drive – Identity theft
6200 block of 111th Ave. – Disorderly
9900 block of Pond View Circle – Flee, adult cited
Dec. 16
11800 block of 122nd Ave. – Drugs, adult arrest
7200 block of 109th Circle – Fraud, credit card
11200 block of Sumter Ave. – Theft from motor vehicle, tools
10900 block of Colorado Ave. – Fraud, scam
11400 block of Marketplace Drive – Theft, shoplifting
1300 block of Saratoga Lane – Disorderly
Dec. 17
11700 block of Champlin Drive – Property damage, traffic accident
Dec. 18
10000 block of Hidden Oaks Lane – Identity theft
Noble Ave. and 109th Ave. – Drugs, juvenile cited
8300 block of 116th Way – Assault, adult arrested
Dec. 19
11400 block of Jefferson Court – Theft, shoplifting
Highway 169 and 120th Ave. – Drugs, adult arrest
5100 block of Oxbow Place – Assault, adult arrest
Dec. 20
6500 block of 110th Ave. – Burglary
11600 block of Colorado Ave. – Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
11600 block of Colorado Ave. – Burglary
11600 block of Colorado Ave. – Burglary
Elm Creek Parkway and Prairie View Ln. – Property damage, traffic accident
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. – Theft, shoplifting
Highway 169 and 117th Ave. – Property damage, traffic accident
Dec. 21
100 block of Miller Road – Theft, adult cited
12400 block of Gettysburg Ave. – Theft, currency
Dayton Road and Cartway Road – Drugs, adult cited
11400 block of Jefferson Court – Property damage, traffic accident
1100 block of Cartway Road – Fraud, scam
11800 block of Porter Drive – Assault, adult arrest
Dec. 22
Highway 169 and E. Hayden Lake Road – Property damage, traffic accident
700 block of Baxter St. – Drugs, two adults cited
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. – Theft, adult cited
11800 block of Champlin Drive – Robbery, adult arrest
Other
Champlin officers also responded to:
Five verbal disputes; five loud music/noise; 16 suspicious; six traffic complaints; seven residential/business alarm; seven animal complaints; 60 medical/welfare; one juvenile complaint.
Champlin officers issued 278 citations, including warnings.
