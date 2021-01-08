Dec. 9

11200 block of Vera Cruz Ave. – Theft, tools

11200 block of Quebec Ave. – Fraud, scam

W. River Road and Highway 169 – Drugs, adult arrest

900 block of Ghostly Lane – Assault, adult arrest

5000 block of Oxbow Place – Weapons, arrest

Dec. 10

9400 block of Hillside Drive – Harassment, female receiving harassment

300 block of Dean Ave. E. – Motor vehicle theft

12100 block of Kentucky Circle – Theft, mail

700 block of Dayton Road – Fraud, credit card

Dec. 11

11800 block of Champlin Drive – Assault, no arrest

11700 block of Virginia Circle – Identity theft

8500 block of 124th Lane – Theft from motor vehicle, purse

11700 block of Champlin Drive – Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

Dec. 12

Highway 169 and Dayton Road – Drugs, adult cited

11900 block of Quebec Circle – Property damage, traffic accident

9500 block of Parkside Trail – Theft, mail

Dec. 13

8600 block of 114th Ave. – Theft, shoplifting

Dec. 14

8100 block of 122nd Lane – Fraud, credit card

11200 block of Wisconsin Ave. – Harassment, female receiving harassment

Dec. 15

Highway 169 and 120th Ave. – Hit and run property accident

1100 block of Brittany Drive – Assault, no arrest

6900 block of Brittany Drive – Identity theft

6200 block of 111th Ave. – Disorderly

9900 block of Pond View Circle – Flee, adult cited

Dec. 16

11800 block of 122nd Ave. – Drugs, adult arrest

7200 block of 109th Circle – Fraud, credit card

11200 block of Sumter Ave. – Theft from motor vehicle, tools

10900 block of Colorado Ave. – Fraud, scam

11400 block of Marketplace Drive – Theft, shoplifting

1300 block of Saratoga Lane – Disorderly

Dec. 17

11700 block of Champlin Drive – Property damage, traffic accident

Dec. 18

10000 block of Hidden Oaks Lane – Identity theft

Noble Ave. and 109th Ave. – Drugs, juvenile cited

8300 block of 116th Way – Assault, adult arrested

Dec. 19

11400 block of Jefferson Court – Theft, shoplifting

Highway 169 and 120th Ave. – Drugs, adult arrest

5100 block of Oxbow Place – Assault, adult arrest

Dec. 20

6500 block of 110th Ave. – Burglary

11600 block of Colorado Ave. – Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

11600 block of Colorado Ave. – Burglary

11600 block of Colorado Ave. – Burglary

Elm Creek Parkway and Prairie View Ln. – Property damage, traffic accident

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. – Theft, shoplifting

Highway 169 and 117th Ave. – Property damage, traffic accident

Dec. 21

100 block of Miller Road – Theft, adult cited

12400 block of Gettysburg Ave. – Theft, currency

Dayton Road and Cartway Road – Drugs, adult cited

11400 block of Jefferson Court – Property damage, traffic accident

1100 block of Cartway Road – Fraud, scam

11800 block of Porter Drive – Assault, adult arrest

Dec. 22

Highway 169 and E. Hayden Lake Road – Property damage, traffic accident

700 block of Baxter St. – Drugs, two adults cited

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. – Theft, adult cited

11800 block of Champlin Drive – Robbery, adult arrest

Other

Champlin officers also responded to:

Five verbal disputes; five loud music/noise; 16 suspicious; six traffic complaints; seven residential/business alarm; seven animal complaints; 60 medical/welfare; one juvenile complaint.

Champlin officers issued 278 citations, including warnings.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments