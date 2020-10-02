Wednesday, Sept. 2
Highway 169 & Dayton Road — Property damage, traffic accident
8600 block of 114th Ave. — Theft, shoplifting, adult cited
Dayton Road & Cartway Road — Property damage, traffic addicent
Thursday, Sept. 3
1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Assault, adult arrested
Friday, Sept. 4
Highway 169 & Dean Ave. — Property damage, traffic accident
9200 block of Lakeside Trail — Harassment, female receiving harassment
Highway 169 & 117th Ave — Drugs, adult arrest
Saturday, Sept. 5
Highway 169 & W. River Road — Personal injury traffic accident
Douglas Drive & 116th Ave. — DWI, adult arrest
Sunday, Sept. 6
100 block of Dayton Road — Property damage, mailbox
7200 block of 117th Ave. — DWI, adult arrest
11000 block of Seven Pines Lane — Property damage, miscellaneous
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
Monday, Sept. 7
500 block of Dayton Road — Theft, miscellaneous
6200 block of 109th Ave. — Theft, shoplifting, adult arrest
Tuesday, Sept. 8
9400 block of Parkside Court — Harassment, male receiving harassment
100 block of Miller Road — Theft, shoplifting, adult cited
Cartway Road & Dayton Road — Personal injury traffic accident
11200 block of Mississippi Drive — Property damage, miscellaneous
Highway 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — Personal injury traffic accident
Wednesday, Sept. 9
11600 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage, miscellaneous
10900 block of W. River Road — Six reports of theft no pay, gasoline
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Personal injury traffic accident
Thursday, Sept. 10
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft shoplifting, adult arrest
Friday, Sept. 11
700 block of Circle Drive — Fraud, scam
Louisiana Ave. & 120th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident
1200 block of Sherwood St. — Assault, adult arrest
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Assault
Saturday, Sept. 12
Highway 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident
Sunday, Sept. 13
7300 block of 122nd Ave. — Assault, adult cited
100 block of Curtis Road — Property damage, miscellaneous
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Fraud, credit card
Monday, Sept. 14
300 block of E. River Entry — Theft, miscellaneous
Lowell Road & Dean Ave. —Property damage traffic accident
11000 block of Sumter Ave. — Theft, sign
1000 block of W. River Road — Property damage traffic accident
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft shoplifting, adult cited
Tuesday, Sept. 15
11200 block of Sumter Ave. — ID theft
11700 block of Champlin Drive — Tamper with motor vehicle
300 block of E. River Entry — Theft, miscellaneous
11800 block of Winnetka Ave. — Theft, sign
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Obstruction, adult cited
12200 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Harassment, male receiving harassment
12200 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment
Other
Champlin officers also responded to: two verbal disputes, eight loud music/noise, 15 suspicious, nine traffic complaints, 15 residential/business alarms, 11 animal complaints, 60 medical/welfare, four juvenile complaints. Champlin officers issued 232 citations including warnings.
