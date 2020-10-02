Wednesday, Sept. 2

Highway 169 & Dayton Road — Property damage, traffic accident

8600 block of 114th Ave. — Theft, shoplifting, adult cited

Dayton Road & Cartway Road — Property damage, traffic addicent

Thursday, Sept. 3

1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Assault, adult arrested

Friday, Sept. 4

Highway 169 & Dean Ave. — Property damage, traffic accident

9200 block of Lakeside Trail — Harassment, female receiving harassment

Highway 169 & 117th Ave — Drugs, adult arrest

Saturday, Sept. 5

Highway 169 & W. River Road — Personal injury traffic accident

Douglas Drive & 116th Ave. — DWI, adult arrest

Sunday, Sept. 6

100 block of Dayton Road — Property damage, mailbox

7200 block of 117th Ave. — DWI, adult arrest

11000 block of Seven Pines Lane — Property damage, miscellaneous

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

Monday, Sept. 7

500 block of Dayton Road — Theft, miscellaneous

6200 block of 109th Ave. — Theft, shoplifting, adult arrest

Tuesday, Sept. 8

9400 block of Parkside Court — Harassment, male receiving harassment

100 block of Miller Road — Theft, shoplifting, adult cited

Cartway Road & Dayton Road — Personal injury traffic accident

11200 block of Mississippi Drive — Property damage, miscellaneous

Highway 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — Personal injury traffic accident

Wednesday, Sept. 9

11600 block of Theatre Drive — Property damage, miscellaneous

10900 block of W. River Road —  Six reports of theft no pay, gasoline

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Personal injury traffic accident

Thursday, Sept. 10

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft shoplifting, adult arrest

Friday, Sept. 11

700 block of Circle Drive — Fraud, scam

Louisiana Ave. & 120th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident

1200 block of Sherwood St. — Assault, adult arrest

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Assault

Saturday, Sept. 12

Highway 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident

Sunday, Sept. 13

7300 block of 122nd Ave. — Assault, adult cited

100 block of Curtis Road — Property damage, miscellaneous

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Fraud, credit card

Monday, Sept. 14

300 block of E. River Entry — Theft, miscellaneous

Lowell Road & Dean Ave. —Property damage traffic accident

11000 block of Sumter Ave. — Theft, sign

1000 block of W. River Road — Property damage traffic accident

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Theft shoplifting, adult cited

Tuesday, Sept. 15

11200 block of Sumter Ave. — ID theft

11700 block of Champlin Drive — Tamper with motor vehicle

300 block of E. River Entry — Theft, miscellaneous

11800 block of Winnetka Ave. — Theft, sign

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Obstruction, adult cited

12200 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Harassment, male receiving harassment

12200 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment

Other

Champlin officers also responded to: two verbal disputes, eight loud music/noise, 15 suspicious, nine traffic complaints, 15 residential/business alarms, 11 animal complaints, 60 medical/welfare, four juvenile complaints. Champlin officers issued 232 citations including warnings.

