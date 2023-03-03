Managing Editor
Wednesday, Feb. 1
- Female receiving harassment on the 11300 block of Kentucky Ave.
- Female receiving harassment on the 8400 block of 121st Ave.
Friday, Feb. 3
- A burglary was reported on the 11100 block of Hillsboro Ave.
- Property damage was reported to a vehicle on the 11200 block of Utah Ave.
- Theft of a cellphone reported on the 6000 block of 109th Ave.
Saturday, Feb. 4
- Female receiving harassment on the 13400 block of Wellington Court
- Property damage was reported to a vehicle at W. Hayden Lake Road and S. Creek Drive
- Report of a disorderly event at Dayton Road and Belle Aire Drive
Sunday, Feb. 5
- Fraud, scam, reported on the 11600 block of Norway Court
Monday, Feb. 6
- Identity theft reported on the 11700 block of Champlin Drive
Tuesday, Feb. 7
- Credit card fraud reported on the 1000 block of Vera St.
- Male receiving harassment on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
- Theft, no pay of gasoline, reported on the 100 block of Miller Road
Wednesday, Feb. 8
- Property damage was reported to a vehicle on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
- Theft of a vehicle part was reported on the 100 block of Dean Ave. E.
- Adult arrested for fleeing at Business Park Blvd. and 117th Ave.
Thursday, Feb. 9
- Adult arrested for fleeing at Hwy. 169 and E. Hayden Lake Road
- Adult cited for a disorderly on the 8600 block of 114th Ave.
- Property damage was reported to a vehicle on the 9000 block of 123rd Ave.
Friday, Feb. 10
- A burglary was reported on the 5700 block of 114th Place
- A stolen motor vehicle was recovered at Colorado Ave. and 110th Ave.
Saturday, Feb. 11
- Theft of tools from a motor vehicle reported on the 12100 block of Wisconsin Ave.
- A burglary was reported on the 11200 block of Independence Ave.
- An adult was arrested for driving after cancellation at Hwy. 169 and 117th Ave.
- Report of an assault on the 10900 block of Xylon Lane
Sunday, Feb. 12
- Male receiving harassment on the 12700 block of Quaker Lane
- An adult was arrested for assault on the 11800 block of Emery Village Drive
Tuesday, Feb. 14
- Report of weapons on the 12900 block of Pilgrim Lane
Other
- Reports of two hit and run property damage accidents and five property damage traffic accidents
- Officers issued 186 citation including warnings
