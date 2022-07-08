Managing Editor
Wednesday, June 8
- Burglary was reported on the 12000 block of Mississippi Drive
- Shoplifting was reported on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
Thursday, June 9
- Recovered a stolen vehicle on the 12100 block of Ensign Ave.
- Adult cited for driving after cancellation on the 12400 block of Champlin Drive
- Theft, no pay of gasoline at W. River Road and E. Hayden Lake Road.
Friday, June 10
- Adult cited for theft on the 8600 block of 114th Ave.
Saturday, June 11
- Fraud/scam was reported on the 13000 block of Revere Lane
- Female receiving harassment on the 9200 block of Prairieview Trail
Tuesday, June 14
- Male receiving harassment on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
- Male receiving harassment on the 9000 block of 109th Ave.
Wednesday, June 15
- Property damage to a building reported on the 7200 block of 117th Ave.
- Adult cited for assault on the 11700 block of Champlin Drive
Thursday, June 16
- Fraud/scam was reported on the 11200 block of Aquila Drive
- Motor vehicle was tampered with on the 11300 block of Quebec Ave.
Saturday, June 18
- Two reports of a female receiving harassment on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
Sunday, June 19
- Adult cited for driving after cancellation on the 100 block of Miller Road
Monday, June 20
- Theft of miscellaneous items reported on the 11000 block of Douglas Drive
Tuesday, June 21
- A disorderly event was reported on the 11600 block of Utah Ave.
Other
- There were 11 property damage traffic accidents, three hit and run property damage accidents and one personal injury accident reported.
- Officers issued 189 citations including warnings.
