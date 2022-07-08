Wednesday, June 8

- Burglary was reported on the 12000 block of Mississippi Drive

- Shoplifting was reported on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.

Thursday, June 9

- Recovered a stolen vehicle on the 12100 block of Ensign Ave.

- Adult cited for driving after cancellation on the 12400 block of Champlin Drive

- Theft, no pay of gasoline at W. River Road and E. Hayden Lake Road.

Friday, June 10

- Adult cited for theft on the 8600 block of 114th Ave.

Saturday, June 11

- Fraud/scam was reported on the 13000 block of Revere Lane

- Female receiving harassment on the 9200 block of Prairieview Trail

Tuesday, June 14

- Male receiving harassment on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive

- Male receiving harassment on the 9000 block of 109th Ave.

Wednesday, June 15

- Property damage to a building reported on the 7200 block of 117th Ave.

- Adult cited for assault on the 11700 block of Champlin Drive

Thursday, June 16

- Fraud/scam was reported on the 11200 block of Aquila Drive

- Motor vehicle was tampered with on the 11300 block of Quebec Ave.

Saturday, June 18

- Two reports of a female receiving harassment on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive

Sunday, June 19

- Adult cited for driving after cancellation on the 100 block of Miller Road

Monday, June 20

- Theft of miscellaneous items reported on the 11000 block of Douglas Drive

Tuesday, June 21

- A disorderly event was reported on the 11600 block of Utah Ave.

Other

- There were 11 property damage traffic accidents, three hit and run property damage accidents and one personal injury accident reported.

- Officers issued 189 citations including warnings.

