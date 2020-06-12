The Champlin Police Department responded to the following incidents between May 13 and 26:
Wednesday, May 13
Hwy. 160 & 109th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested
10800 block of Hackberry Lane — Fraud, scam
11700 block of Virginia Circle — Theft, miscellaneous
11700 block of Champlin Drive — Obstruction, adult arrest
10900 of Mississippi Drive — Harassment, male receiving harassment
Thursday, May 14
11700 block of Champlin Drive — Drugs, adult cited
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, mail
12100 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, shoplifting
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Robbery
Saturday, May 16
13100 block of Valley Forge Lane — Assault, adult arrested
Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
French Lake Road & Elm Creek Xing — Property damage traffic accident
12000 block of Porter Drive — Property damage, vehicle
100 block of Miller Road — Theft, shoplifting
12300 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, cellphone
Sunday, May 17
11400 block of Zane Circle — Identity theft
Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
11100 block of Commerce Drive — Disorderly conduct
11700 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage, miscellaneous
Monday, May 18
1100 block of W. River Road — Assault, adult arrested
Tuesday, May 19
8400 block of S. Pond Trail — Fraud, scam
400 block Dayton Road — Property damage, miscellaneous
Xylond Ave. & 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Wednesday, May 20
French Lake Road & Brookside Trail — DWI, adult arrested
Xenia Ave. & 111th Ave. — Disorderly conduct
Thursday, May 21
10900 block of Elm Creek Parkway — Curfew, juvenile cited
11100 block of Vera Cruz Ave. — Fraud, scam
8100 block of 109th Ave. — Assault
Friday, May 22
Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested
2600 block of 115th Ave. — Property damage, miscellaneous
11500 block of Kentucky Ave. — Harassment, male receiving harassment
Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident
11500 block of Xylon Ave. — Fraud, credit card
11400 block of Jefferson Court — Theft shoplifting
11900 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage traffic accident
Saturday, May 23
11500 block of Xylon Ave. — Property damage, vehicle
400 block of Dayton Road — Harassment, female receiving harassment
11200 block of Aquila Drive — Property damage traffic accident
Sunday, May 24
11800 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident
12100 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Harassment, male receiving harassment
Monday, May 25
800 block of W. River Road — Terroristic threats
Hwy. 169 & Dayton Road — Hit and run damage traffic accident
12100 block of Champlin Drive — Theft shoplifting
Tuesday, May 26
11800 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Property damage, window
Other
Champlin officers also responded to: seven verbal disputes, 26 suspicious calls, 10 resident/business alarms, 68 medical/welfare calls, 13 loud music/noise, 13 traffic complaints, 28 animal complaints and one juvenile complaint. Officers also issued 136 citations including warnings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.