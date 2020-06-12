The Champlin Police Department responded to the following incidents between May 13 and 26:

Wednesday, May 13

Hwy. 160 & 109th Ave. — DWI, adult arrested

10800 block of Hackberry Lane — Fraud, scam

11700 block of Virginia Circle — Theft, miscellaneous

11700 block of Champlin Drive — Obstruction, adult arrest

10900 of Mississippi Drive — Harassment, male receiving harassment

Thursday, May 14

11700 block of Champlin Drive — Drugs, adult cited

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, mail

12100 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, shoplifting

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Robbery

Saturday, May 16

13100 block of Valley Forge Lane — Assault, adult arrested

Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

French Lake Road & Elm Creek Xing — Property damage traffic accident

12000 block of Porter Drive — Property damage, vehicle

100 block of Miller Road — Theft, shoplifting

12300 block of Champlin Drive — Theft, cellphone

Sunday, May 17

11400 block of Zane Circle — Identity theft

Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

11100 block of Commerce Drive — Disorderly conduct

11700 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage, miscellaneous

Monday, May 18

1100 block of W. River Road — Assault, adult arrested

Tuesday, May 19

8400 block of S. Pond Trail — Fraud, scam

400 block Dayton Road — Property damage, miscellaneous

Xylond Ave. & 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Wednesday, May 20

French Lake Road & Brookside Trail — DWI, adult arrested

Xenia Ave. & 111th Ave. — Disorderly conduct

Thursday, May 21

10900 block of Elm Creek Parkway — Curfew, juvenile cited

11100 block of Vera Cruz Ave. — Fraud, scam

8100 block of 109th Ave. — Assault

Friday, May 22

Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Drugs, adult arrested

2600 block of 115th Ave. — Property damage, miscellaneous

11500 block of Kentucky Ave. — Harassment, male receiving harassment

Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident

11500 block of Xylon Ave. — Fraud, credit card

11400 block of Jefferson Court — Theft shoplifting

11900 block of Champlin Drive — Property damage traffic accident

Saturday, May 23

11500 block of Xylon Ave. — Property damage, vehicle

400 block of Dayton Road — Harassment, female receiving harassment

11200 block of Aquila Drive — Property damage traffic accident

Sunday, May 24

11800 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident

12100 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Harassment, male receiving harassment

Monday, May 25

800 block of W. River Road — Terroristic threats

Hwy. 169 & Dayton Road — Hit and run damage traffic accident

12100 block of Champlin Drive — Theft shoplifting

Tuesday, May 26

11800 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Property damage, window

Other

Champlin officers also responded to: seven verbal disputes, 26 suspicious calls, 10 resident/business alarms, 68 medical/welfare calls, 13 loud music/noise, 13 traffic complaints, 28 animal complaints and one juvenile complaint. Officers also issued 136 citations including warnings.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments