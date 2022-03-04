Wednesday, Feb. 2

- Adult arrested for driving after cancellation at E. Hayden Lake Road and Gettysburg Ave.

- Shoplifting reported on the 12100 block of Champlin Drive

- Shoplifting reported on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.

Thursday, Feb. 3

- Female receiving harassment on the 5800 block of Shepard Circle

- Adult cited for giving false name/info at Hwy. 169 and 120th Ave.

Friday, Feb. 4

- Adult arrested for assault on the 11700 block of Champlin Drive

- Fraud, scam, reported on the 500 block of Cartway Road

Saturday, Feb. 5

- Three burglaries were reported on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive

Sunday, Feb. 6

- Adult arrested for assault on the 1200 block of Mississippi Drive

Monday, Feb. 7

- Report of a flee on Hwy. 169 and 114th Ave.

- Two burglaries were reported on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive

- Unemployment fraud was reported on the 11400 block of Ashbury Circle

- Adult cited for disorderly conduct on the 11200 block of Rhode Island Ave.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

- Report of identity theft on the 11000 block of 134th Circle

- Female receiving harassment on the 11800 block of Douglas Drive

- Female receiving harassment on the 11800 block of Jersey Circle

Wednesday, Feb. 9

- Adult arrested for escaping motor vehicle tax on the 11400 block of Business Park Blvd.

- Shoplifting was reported on the 12000 block of Champlin Drive

Thursday, Feb. 10

- Adult cited for disorderly on the 300 block of Nathan Lane

- Adult arrested for shoplifting on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.

Friday, Feb. 11

- Fraud, scam, was reported on the 12100 block of Mississippi Drive

- Female receiving harassment on the 11500 block of Preserve Lane

- Fraud, scam, was reported on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive

Saturday, Feb. 12

- Property damage to a vehicle on the 13000 block of Revere Lane

- Identity theft reported on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive

- Motor vehicle theft reported on the 11600 block of Theatre Drive

Sunday, Feb. 13

- Adult arrested for driving after cancellation at Elm Creek Blvd. and Hwy. 169

Monday, Feb. 14

- Female receiving harassment on the 11700 block of Champlin Drive

- Shoplifting reported on the 8600 block of 114th Ave.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

- Fraud, scam, reported on the 8500 block of S. Pond Trail

- Theft of electronics reported on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive

- Theft of license plate on the 11900 block of Emery Village Drive

Other

- Nine property damage traffic accidents, two hit and run property damage accidents, and one personal injury traffic accident were reported.

- Officer issued 164 citations including warnings.

