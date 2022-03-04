Wednesday, Feb. 2
- Adult arrested for driving after cancellation at E. Hayden Lake Road and Gettysburg Ave.
- Shoplifting reported on the 12100 block of Champlin Drive
- Shoplifting reported on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
Thursday, Feb. 3
- Female receiving harassment on the 5800 block of Shepard Circle
- Adult cited for giving false name/info at Hwy. 169 and 120th Ave.
Friday, Feb. 4
- Adult arrested for assault on the 11700 block of Champlin Drive
- Fraud, scam, reported on the 500 block of Cartway Road
Saturday, Feb. 5
- Three burglaries were reported on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
Sunday, Feb. 6
- Adult arrested for assault on the 1200 block of Mississippi Drive
Monday, Feb. 7
- Report of a flee on Hwy. 169 and 114th Ave.
- Two burglaries were reported on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
- Unemployment fraud was reported on the 11400 block of Ashbury Circle
- Adult cited for disorderly conduct on the 11200 block of Rhode Island Ave.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
- Report of identity theft on the 11000 block of 134th Circle
- Female receiving harassment on the 11800 block of Douglas Drive
- Female receiving harassment on the 11800 block of Jersey Circle
Wednesday, Feb. 9
- Adult arrested for escaping motor vehicle tax on the 11400 block of Business Park Blvd.
- Shoplifting was reported on the 12000 block of Champlin Drive
Thursday, Feb. 10
- Adult cited for disorderly on the 300 block of Nathan Lane
- Adult arrested for shoplifting on the 11900 block of Business Park Blvd.
Friday, Feb. 11
- Fraud, scam, was reported on the 12100 block of Mississippi Drive
- Female receiving harassment on the 11500 block of Preserve Lane
- Fraud, scam, was reported on the 11800 block of Champlin Drive
Saturday, Feb. 12
- Property damage to a vehicle on the 13000 block of Revere Lane
- Identity theft reported on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive
- Motor vehicle theft reported on the 11600 block of Theatre Drive
Sunday, Feb. 13
- Adult arrested for driving after cancellation at Elm Creek Blvd. and Hwy. 169
Monday, Feb. 14
- Female receiving harassment on the 11700 block of Champlin Drive
- Shoplifting reported on the 8600 block of 114th Ave.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
- Fraud, scam, reported on the 8500 block of S. Pond Trail
- Theft of electronics reported on the 11400 block of Marketplace Drive
- Theft of license plate on the 11900 block of Emery Village Drive
Other
- Nine property damage traffic accidents, two hit and run property damage accidents, and one personal injury traffic accident were reported.
- Officer issued 164 citations including warnings.
