The Champlin Police Department reported the following incidents.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Hwy. 169 and E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident
Dayton Rod and S. Diamond Lake Road — Personal injury traffic accident
11700 block of Champlin Drive — Assault, adult arrested
Thursday, Aug. 5
700 block of Circle Drive — Property damage
Friday, Aug. 6
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage traffic accident
Douglas Drive and 114th Ave. — Drugs, adult cited
11000 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Theft of motor vehicle, miscellaneous
Xylon Ave. and 109th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident
Saturday, Aug. 7
13400 block of Linwood Forest Circle — Property damage traffic accident
Sunday, Aug. 8
Hwy. 169 and Miller Road — Weapons, adult arrested
Monday, Aug. 9
6800 block of 110th Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, license plate
Hwy. 169 and 120th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Hwy. 169 and E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident
11200 block of Yates Ave. — Fraud, scam
7200 block of 115 1/2 Ave. — Theft, mail
11900 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Disorderly, adult cited
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Champlin Drive and 123rd Ave. — False name/info, adult cited
11500 block of Kentucky Ave. — ID theft
Quebec Ave. and 114th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident
11900 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment
Wednesday, Aug. 11
11500 block of Elmwood Ave. — Fraud, scam
Thursday, Aug. 12
11200 block of Vera Cruz Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, electronics
11900 block of Nevada Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, tools
Hwy. 169 and Elm Creek Parkway — Property damage traffic accident
Friday, Aug. 13
12200 block of Louisiana Ave. — Burglary
7300 block of 122nd Ave. — Motor vehicle theft, recovered
8000 block of 122nd Lane — Burglary
7300 block of 122nd Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle
800 block of Pleasant Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, purse
1000 block of Mississippi Drive — Attempted burglary
8000 block of 122nd Lane — Theft from motor vehicle, currency
900 block of W. River Road — Tamper with motor vehicle
800 block of Ludwig Ave. — Motor vehicle theft, recovered
1100 block of Mississippi Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, currency
11500 block of Theatre Drive — Theft, currency
Hwy. 169 and E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident
W. River Road and Hennepin Landing — Assault
Saturday, Aug. 14
11300 block of Sumter Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, vehicle part
11700 block of Champlin Drive — Assault, adult arrested
11000 block of Bluestem Place — Property damage
Sunday, Aug. 15
11500 block of Elmwood Ave. — ID theft
Monday, Aug. 16
11800 block of Champlin Drive — Burglary
11900 block of Quebec Circle — Theft, miscellaneous
12400 block of Champlin Drive — Theft from vehicle, vehicle parts
Hwy. 169 and 117th Ave. — Weapons, adult arrested
Tuesday, Aug. 17
10900 block of Independence Ave. — Fraud, scam
11600 block of Elmwood Ave. — Theft, miscellaneous
Xylon Ave. and 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident
Other
Champlin officers also responded to: two verbal disputes, 22 suspicious calls, six residential/business alarms, 23 medical/welfare calls, six loud music/noise calls, six traffic complaints, 16 animal complaints, and five juvenile complaints. Officers issued 179 citations including warnings.
