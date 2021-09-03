The Champlin Police Department reported the following incidents.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Hwy. 169 and E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident

Dayton Rod and S. Diamond Lake Road — Personal injury traffic accident

11700 block of Champlin Drive — Assault, adult arrested

Thursday, Aug. 5

700 block of Circle Drive — Property damage

Friday, Aug. 6

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. — Property damage traffic accident

Douglas Drive and 114th Ave. — Drugs, adult cited

11000 block of Wisconsin Ave. — Theft of motor vehicle, miscellaneous

Xylon Ave. and 109th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident

Saturday, Aug. 7

13400 block of Linwood Forest Circle — Property damage traffic accident

Sunday, Aug. 8

Hwy. 169 and Miller Road — Weapons, adult arrested

Monday, Aug. 9

6800 block of 110th Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, license plate

Hwy. 169 and 120th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Hwy. 169 and E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident

11200 block of Yates Ave. — Fraud, scam

7200 block of 115 1/2 Ave. — Theft, mail

11900 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Disorderly, adult cited

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Champlin Drive and 123rd Ave. — False name/info, adult cited

11500 block of Kentucky Ave. — ID theft

Quebec Ave. and 114th Ave. — Personal injury traffic accident

11900 block of Pennsylvania Ave. — Harassment, female receiving harassment

Wednesday, Aug. 11

11500 block of Elmwood Ave. — Fraud, scam

Thursday, Aug. 12

11200 block of Vera Cruz Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, electronics

11900 block of Nevada Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, tools

Hwy. 169 and Elm Creek Parkway — Property damage traffic accident

Friday, Aug. 13

12200 block of Louisiana Ave. — Burglary

7300 block of 122nd Ave. — Motor vehicle theft, recovered

8000 block of 122nd Lane — Burglary

7300 block of 122nd Ave. — Tamper with motor vehicle

800 block of Pleasant Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, purse

1000 block of Mississippi Drive — Attempted burglary

8000 block of 122nd Lane — Theft from motor vehicle, currency

900 block of W. River Road — Tamper with motor vehicle

800 block of Ludwig Ave. — Motor vehicle theft, recovered

1100 block of Mississippi Drive — Theft from motor vehicle, currency

11500 block of Theatre Drive — Theft, currency

Hwy. 169 and E. Hayden Lake Road — Property damage traffic accident

W. River Road and Hennepin Landing — Assault

Saturday, Aug. 14

11300 block of Sumter Ave. — Theft from motor vehicle, vehicle part

11700 block of Champlin Drive — Assault, adult arrested

11000 block of Bluestem Place — Property damage

Sunday, Aug. 15

11500 block of Elmwood Ave. — ID theft

Monday, Aug. 16

11800 block of Champlin Drive — Burglary

11900 block of Quebec Circle — Theft, miscellaneous

12400 block of Champlin Drive — Theft from vehicle, vehicle parts

Hwy. 169 and 117th Ave. — Weapons, adult arrested

Tuesday, Aug. 17

10900 block of Independence Ave. — Fraud, scam

11600 block of Elmwood Ave. — Theft, miscellaneous

Xylon Ave. and 109th Ave. — Property damage traffic accident

Other

Champlin officers also responded to: two verbal disputes, 22 suspicious calls, six residential/business alarms, 23 medical/welfare calls, six loud music/noise calls, six traffic complaints, 16 animal complaints, and five juvenile complaints. Officers issued 179 citations including warnings.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments