Wednesday, Nov. 11
11300 block of Aquila Drive – Burglary
7100 block of 115½ Ave. – Harassment, female receiving harassment
Thursday, Nov. 12
6900 block of 115½ Ave. – Fraud, scam
10900 block of Mississippi Drive – Identity theft
W. River Road & Welcome Ave. – Flee, adult arrest
Friday, Nov. 13
11700 block of Champlin Drive – Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
12100 block of Wisconsin Ave. – Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
Saturday, Nov. 14
8400 block of S. Pond Trail – Harassment, female receiving harassment
Dayton Road & Nathan Lane – Drugs, adult cited
Sunday, Nov. 15
Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. – Drugs, adult arrest
11900 block of Business Park Blvd. – Hit and run property damage accident
8400 block of S. Pond Trail – Harassment, female receiving harassment
Monday, Nov. 16
12900 block of Monticello Ln. – Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. – Property damage traffic accident
Tuesday, Nov. 17
11400 block of Jefferson Court – Robbery
Wednesday, Nov. 18
300 block of Sunrise Lane – Harassment, female receiving harassment
5900 block of Shepard Lane – Theft from motor vehicle, license plate
12300 block of Champlin Drive – Assault
Thursday, Nov. 19
100 block of Curtis Road – Theft, shoplifting
Hwy. 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road – Property damage traffic accident
Friday, Nov. 20
12800 block of Belle Aire Drive – Fraud, scam
Saturday, Nov. 21
12000 block of Florida Ave. – Fraud, credit card
Valley Forge Lane & French Lake Road – Property damage traffic accident
11600 block of Winnetka Ave. – Fraud, credit card
Monday, Nov. 23
11100 block of Xenia Ave. – Assault
Hwy 169 & Elm Creek Parkway – Drugs, adult cited
700 block of W. River Road – Fraud, credit card
6000 block of 109th Ave. – Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous
Tuesday, Nov. 24
400 block of Nathan Lane – Theft, mail
11900 block of Oregon Ave. – Identity theft
Other
Champlin officers also responded to:
Four verbal disputes, four loud music complaints, 20 suspicious, nine traffic complaints, eight residential/business alarms, 13 animal complaints, 69 medical/welfare, two juvenile complaints.
Champlin officers issued 232 citations, including warnings.
