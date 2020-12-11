Wednesday, Nov. 11

11300 block of Aquila Drive – Burglary

7100 block of 115½ Ave. – Harassment, female receiving harassment

Thursday, Nov. 12

6900 block of 115½ Ave. – Fraud, scam

10900 block of Mississippi Drive – Identity theft

W. River Road & Welcome Ave. – Flee, adult arrest

Friday, Nov. 13

11700 block of Champlin Drive – Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

12100 block of Wisconsin Ave. – Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

Saturday, Nov. 14

8400 block of S. Pond Trail – Harassment, female receiving harassment

Dayton Road & Nathan Lane – Drugs, adult cited

Sunday, Nov. 15

Hwy. 169 & 117th Ave. – Drugs, adult arrest

11900 block of Business Park Blvd. – Hit and run property damage accident

8400 block of S. Pond Trail – Harassment, female receiving harassment

Monday, Nov. 16

12900 block of Monticello Ln. – Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

Hwy. 169 & 120th Ave. – Property damage traffic accident

Tuesday, Nov. 17

11400 block of Jefferson Court – Robbery

Wednesday, Nov. 18

300 block of Sunrise Lane – Harassment, female receiving harassment

5900 block of Shepard Lane – Theft from motor vehicle, license plate

12300 block of Champlin Drive – Assault

Thursday, Nov. 19

100 block of Curtis Road – Theft, shoplifting

Hwy. 169 & E. Hayden Lake Road – Property damage traffic accident

Friday, Nov. 20

12800 block of Belle Aire Drive – Fraud, scam

Saturday, Nov. 21

12000 block of Florida Ave. – Fraud, credit card

Valley Forge Lane & French Lake Road – Property damage traffic accident

11600 block of Winnetka Ave. – Fraud, credit card

Monday, Nov. 23

11100 block of Xenia Ave. – Assault

Hwy 169 & Elm Creek Parkway – Drugs, adult cited

700 block of W. River Road – Fraud, credit card

6000 block of 109th Ave. – Theft from motor vehicle, miscellaneous

Tuesday, Nov. 24

400 block of Nathan Lane – Theft, mail

11900 block of Oregon Ave. – Identity theft

Other

Champlin officers also responded to:

Four verbal disputes, four loud music complaints, 20 suspicious, nine traffic complaints, eight residential/business alarms, 13 animal complaints, 69 medical/welfare, two juvenile complaints.

Champlin officers issued 232 citations, including warnings.

